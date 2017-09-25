Dak Prescott flipped his way into the end zone vs. Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys offense needed a boost after a rough start Monday and Dak Prescott came to the rescue with an impressive effort, flipping over two Arizona Cardinals defenders and into the end zone to tie the score 7-7 before halftime.

Running room has been hard to come by against the Cardinals defense, and Prescott has just 25 passing yards after two quarters. But when he had the chance to make a big play, he dove into danger.

So far, the team’s defense has held the Cardinals rushing attack in check, but Dallas is fortunate to be tied.

If the Cowboys hope to pull out a win and improve to 2-1, the team will need to do better offensively in the second half. Prescott’s highlight reel touchdown could be just the trick to get momentum headed in the right direction.