As NFL teams make their final roster cuts to get down to their 53-man squads, several players who meet the league’s eligibility requirements could still end up on a team’s practice squad.
With the league rule change this season eliminating the first round of cuts, there will be more players than ever available on waivers. Teams have until noon Sunday following the Week 4 preseason game to claim players for their active rosters before players can be signed to the practice squad. At 1 p.m. ET, each team can start signing up to 10 players to their practice squads.
The practice squad is a great way for young talent to continue developing before being thrust into the spotlight. They’ll have the same opportunities as the active roster during the week, but don’t occupy space on the sideline on game days.
We’ll keep track of the most significant signings here as they’re announced.
Arizona Cardinals
Practice squad:
Carlton Agudosi, WR
Dorian Johnson, OL
Ryan Lewis, CB
Harlan Miller, DB
Ricky Seals-Jones, TE
James Summers, RB
Pasoni Tasini, DT
Scooby Wright, LB
Atlanta Falcons
Practice squad:
Marcelis Branch, S
Daniel Brunskill, OT
Deante Burton, WR
Alex Gray, TE
Marvin Hall, WR
J’Terius Jones, DE
Joshua Perkins, TE
Jhurell Pressley, RB
Taniela Tupou, DL
Joe Vellano, DT
Baltimore Ravens
Practice squad:
Quincy Abeboyejo, WR
Alex Collins, RB
Jeremy Langford, RB
Ricky Ortiz, RB
Maurquice Shakir, OL
Boseko Lokombo, LB
Ryan Malleck, TE
Reggie Porter, DB
Buffalo Bills
Claimed:
Deon Lacey, LB
Khari Lee, TE
Conor McDermott, T
Practice squad:
Daikel Shorts, WR
Brandon Reilly, WR
Jordan Mudge, OL
Ian Seau, DE
Marquavius Lewis, DL
Will Pericak, G
MyCole Pruitt, TE
Marcus Sayles, CB
B.T. Sanders, S
Zach Vigil, LB
Carolina Panthers
Claimed:
Demetrious Cox, DB
Brad Kaaya, QB
Practice squad:
Garrett Gilbert, QB
Keyaris Garrett, WR
Mose Frazier, WR
Blaine Causwell, OT
Bryan Cox Jr., DE
Zach Moore, DE
Efe Obada, DE
Eric Crume, DT
Damian Parms, S
Dezmen Southward, S
Chicago Bears
Claimed:
Andrew DePaola, LS
Tre McBride, WR
Taquan Mizzell, RB
Practice squad:
Jonathan Anderson, LB
Ben Braunecker, TE
Rashaad Coward, DT
Tanner Gentry, WR
Brandon Greene, OL
DeAndre Houston-Carson, S
Isaiah Irving, LB
Dieugot Joseph, OL
Cameron Lee, OT
John Timu, LB
Cincinnati Bengals
Practice squad:
Brandon Bell, LB
Jake Elliott, K
Kent Perkins, OT
Sojourn Shelton, CB
Cole Toner, G
Josh Tupou, DT
Kermit Whitfield, WR
DeShawn Williams, DT
Jarveon Williams, RB
Brandon Wilson, S
Cleveland Browns
Claimed:
Zach Banner, OL
Reggie Davis, WR
Michael Jordan, DB
T.Y. McGill, NT
Kasen Williams, WR
Josh Woodrum, QB
Practice squad:
Travis Averill, OL
B.J. Bello, LB
J.P. Holtz, TE
Deon King, LB
Terrence Magee, RB
Najee Murray, DB
Dallas Cowboys
Claimed:
Brian Price, DT
Practice squad:
Brian Brown, WR
Blake Jarwin, TE
Jameill Showers, S
Nate Theaker, G
Dan Skipper, OT
Lewis Neal, DT
Richard Ash, DT
Lance Lenoir, WR
Kadeem Edwards, OT
Marquez White, CB
Denver Broncos
Practice squad:
Dillon Day, C
Jerrol Garcia-Williams, LB
Tyrique Jarrett, DT
Deiontrez Mount, LB
Marcus Rios, CB
Hunter Sharp, WR
Dymonte Thomas, DB
Austin Traylor, TE
Elijah Wilkinson, T
Detroit Lions
Claimed:
Zach Kerin, G
Brian Mihalik, T
Practice squad:
Thurston Armbrister, LB
Adairius Barnes, WR
Jace Billingsley, WR
Dontez Ford, WR
Leo Koloamatangi, C
Derrick Lott, DT
Rolan Milligan, S
Storm Norton, T
Pat O’Connor, DE
Cole Wick, TE
Green Bay Packers
Claimed:
Chris Odom, DE
Practice squad:
OL Kofi Amichia
CB Donatello Brown
QB Joe Callahan
OLB Reggie Gilbert
ILB Derrick Mathews
OL Adam Pankey
Houston Texans
Claimed:
Andy Jones, WR
Practice squad:
Evan Baylis, TE
Bryce Jones, CB
Riley McCarron, WR
Dare Ogunbowale, RB
Gimel President, LB
David Quessenberry, G
Daniel Ross, DE
Chad Slade, G
Chris Thompson, WR
Indianapolis Colts
Claimed:
Pierre Desir, WR
Matt Hazel, WR
Matt Jones, RB
Kenny Moore, DB
Ian Silberman, G
Philip Walker, QB
Practice Squad:
Fred Brown, WR
Krishawn Hogan, WR
Henry Krieger-Coble, TE
Joey Mbu, DT
Adam Redmond, G
Darnell Sankey, LB
Garrett Sickels, LB
Phillip Walker, QB
Andrew Williamson, S
Andrew Wylie, OT
Jacksonville Jaguars
Claimed:
Eli Ankou, DT
James O’Shaughnessy, TE
Donald Payne, LB
Lafayette Pitts, DB
William Poehls, OT
Practice squad:
Tim Cook, RB
Hunter Dimick, DE
Amba Etta-Tawo, WR
David Grinnage, TE
Avery Gennesy, OL
Tracy Howard, DB
Stanley Jean-Baptiste, CB
Carroll Philips, DE
Chris Reed, OL
Kansas City Chiefs
Signed:
C.J. Spiller, RB
Practice squad:
Orson Charles, TE
Joseph Cheek, OL
Gehrig Dieter, WR
Marcus Kemp, WR
Akeem King, DB
Damien Mama, G
Leon McQuay, S
Devine Redding, RB
Marcus Rush, Edge
Los Angeles Chargers
Claimed:
Jeff Richards, DB
Michael Schofield, T
Practice squad:
Brett Boyko, G
Geremy Davis, WR
Michael Davis, CB
Randall Evans, CB
Craig Mager, CB
Andre Patton, WR
Artavis Scott, WR
Whitney Richardson, DE
Andre Williams, RB
Los Angeles Rams
Claimed:
Brandon Allen, QB
J.J. Dielman, C
Quinton Jefferson, DT
Aaron Neary, C
Practice squad:
Omarius Bryant, DT
Michael Dunn, OL
Jake Eldrenkamp, OL
Isaiah Johnson, DB
Cassanova McKinzy, LB
Paul McRoberts, WR
Sam Rogers, FB
Carlos Thompson, LB
Travis Wilson, TE
Miami Dolphins
Claimed:
Justin March-Lillard, LB
Cody Parkey, K
Practice squad:
Brandon Doughty, QB
Thomas Duarte, TE
Sean Hickey, OT
Malcolm Lewis, WR
Jordan Lucas,CB
Cameron Malveaux, DE
Drew Morgan, WR
De’Veon Smith, RB
Minnesota Vikings
Claimed:
Blake Bell, TE
Practice squad:
Dylan Bradley, DT
Kyle Carter, TE
Cornelius Edison, C
Bronson Hill, RB
Cayleb Jones, WR
Cedrick Lang, OT
Elijah Lee, LB
Ifeadi Odenigbo, DE
Horace Richardson, CB
Kyle Sloter, QB
New England Patriots
Practice squad:
Demarcus Ayers, WR
Trevor Bates, LB
Angelo Blackson, DE
James Ferentz, C
Geneo Grissom, DE
Cody Hollister, WR
David Jones, DB
Ted Karras, G
Damarius Travis, S
New Orleans Saints
Claimed:
Austin Carr, WR
Taysom Hill, QB
Practice squad:
Adam Bighill, LB
John Fullington, OL
Garrett Griffin, TE
Arthur Maulet, CB
Kristjan Sokoli, OL
Cameron Tom, C
Travin Dural, WR
New York Giants
Practice squad:
Adam Bisnowaty, OT
Marquis Bundy, WR
Donte Deayon, CB
Curtis Grant, LB
Jon Halapio, OL
Ryan Murphy, S
Travis Rudolph, WR
Tim Scott, CB
Jordan Williams, DL
New York Jets
Claimed:
Kalif Raymond, WR
Edmond Robinson, LB
Damore'ea Stringfellow, WR
Will Tye, TE
Practice squad:
Frank Beltre, LB
Freddie Bishop, LB
Ben Braden, OL
Xavier Coleman, CB
Geoff Gray, OL
Marcus Murphy, RB
JoJo Natson, WR
Dean Simon, DT
Oakland Raiders
Practice squad:
Breon Borders, CB
Fadol Brown, DE
Pharaoh Brown, TE
Shilique Calhoun, LB
Keon Hatcher, WR
Elijah Hood, RB
Jordan Simmons, G
Max Valles, DE
Isaac Whitney, WR
Philadelphia Eagles
Practice squad:
Josh Andrews, OL
Justin Hamilton, DT
Byron Marshall, RB
C.J. Smith, CB
Nate Sudfeld, QB
Billy Brown, TE
Nate Gerry, LB
Dillon Gordon, T
Bryce Treggs, WR
Greg Ward, WR
Pittsburgh Steelers
Practice squad:
Kyle Friend, C
Jake McGee, TE
Fitzgerald Toussaint, RB
Marcus Tucker, WR
Justin Thomas, WR
Matt Galambos, LB
Jacob Hagen, S
Lavon Hooks, DE
Farrington Huguenin, LB
Dashaun Phillips, CB
San Francisco 49ers
Claimed:
Xavier Cooper, DE
Practice squad:
DeAndre Carter, WR
JP Flynn, OL
Cole Hikutini, TE
Asa Jackson, CB
Jeremy McNichols, RB
Nick Mullens, QB
Noble Nwachukwu, DT
DeAndre Smelter, WR
Darrell Williams, OL
Seattle Seahawks
Practice squad:
Trevone Boykin, QB
Austin Calitro, LB
Mike Davis, RB
Cyril Grayson, WR
Joey Hunt, C
Jarron Jones, OT
David Moore, WR
Garrison Smith, DT
Tyrone Swoopes, TE
Mike Tyson, CB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Signed:
T.J. Ward, S
Practice squad:
Sterling Bailey, DE
Riley Bullough, LB
Isaiah Johnson, S
Mike Leidtke, OT
Marquis Lucas, OT
Freddie Martino, WR
Jonathan Moxey, CB
Eric Nzeocha, LB
Russell Hansbrough, RB
Bobo Wilson, WR
Tennessee Titans
Practice squad:
Jerome Cunningham, TE
Tyler Ferguson, QB
Darius Jennings, WR
Denzel Johnson, S
Tyler Marz, OT
Steven Moore, OT
Khalfani Muhammad, RB
Zach Pascal, WR
Antwaun Woods, DT
Washington
Claimed:
T.J. Clemmings, T
Practice squad:
Dres Anderson, WR
Brandon Banks, DL
Robert Davis, WR
Anthony Fabiano, OL
Manasseh Garner, TE
Maurice Harris, WR
Kyle Kalis, OG
Pete Robertson, LB
Fish Smithson, S
Alex Torgersen, QB