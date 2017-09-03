As NFL teams make their final roster cuts to get down to their 53-man squads, several players who meet the league’s eligibility requirements could still end up on a team’s practice squad.

With the league rule change this season eliminating the first round of cuts, there will be more players than ever available on waivers. Teams have until noon Sunday following the Week 4 preseason game to claim players for their active rosters before players can be signed to the practice squad. At 1 p.m. ET, each team can start signing up to 10 players to their practice squads.

The practice squad is a great way for young talent to continue developing before being thrust into the spotlight. They’ll have the same opportunities as the active roster during the week, but don’t occupy space on the sideline on game days.

We’ll keep track of the most significant signings here as they’re announced.

Practice squad:

Carlton Agudosi, WR

Dorian Johnson, OL

Ryan Lewis, CB

Harlan Miller, DB

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE

James Summers, RB

Pasoni Tasini, DT

Scooby Wright, LB

Practice squad:

Marcelis Branch, S

Daniel Brunskill, OT

Deante Burton, WR

Alex Gray, TE

Marvin Hall, WR

J’Terius Jones, DE

Joshua Perkins, TE

Jhurell Pressley, RB

Taniela Tupou, DL

Joe Vellano, DT

Practice squad:

Quincy Abeboyejo, WR

Alex Collins, RB

Jeremy Langford, RB

Ricky Ortiz, RB

Maurquice Shakir, OL

Boseko Lokombo, LB

Ryan Malleck, TE

Reggie Porter, DB

Claimed:

Deon Lacey, LB

Khari Lee, TE

Conor McDermott, T

Practice squad:

Daikel Shorts, WR

Brandon Reilly, WR

Jordan Mudge, OL

Ian Seau, DE

Marquavius Lewis, DL

Will Pericak, G

MyCole Pruitt, TE

Marcus Sayles, CB

B.T. Sanders, S

Zach Vigil, LB

Claimed:

Demetrious Cox, DB

Brad Kaaya, QB

Practice squad:

Garrett Gilbert, QB

Keyaris Garrett, WR

Mose Frazier, WR

Blaine Causwell, OT

Bryan Cox Jr., DE

Zach Moore, DE

Efe Obada, DE

Eric Crume, DT

Damian Parms, S

Dezmen Southward, S

Claimed:

Andrew DePaola, LS

Tre McBride, WR

Taquan Mizzell, RB

Practice squad:

Jonathan Anderson, LB

Ben Braunecker, TE

Rashaad Coward, DT

Tanner Gentry, WR

Brandon Greene, OL

DeAndre Houston-Carson, S

Isaiah Irving, LB

Dieugot Joseph, OL

Cameron Lee, OT

John Timu, LB

Practice squad:

Brandon Bell, LB

Jake Elliott, K

Kent Perkins, OT

Sojourn Shelton, CB

Cole Toner, G

Josh Tupou, DT

Kermit Whitfield, WR

DeShawn Williams, DT

Jarveon Williams, RB

Brandon Wilson, S

Claimed:

Zach Banner, OL

Reggie Davis, WR

Michael Jordan, DB

T.Y. McGill, NT

Kasen Williams, WR

Josh Woodrum, QB

Practice squad:

Travis Averill, OL

B.J. Bello, LB

J.P. Holtz, TE

Deon King, LB

Terrence Magee, RB

Najee Murray, DB



Claimed:

Brian Price, DT

Practice squad:

Brian Brown, WR

Blake Jarwin, TE

Jameill Showers, S

Nate Theaker, G

Dan Skipper, OT

Lewis Neal, DT

Richard Ash, DT

Lance Lenoir, WR

Kadeem Edwards, OT

Marquez White, CB

Practice squad:

Dillon Day, C

Jerrol Garcia-Williams, LB

Tyrique Jarrett, DT

Deiontrez Mount, LB

Marcus Rios, CB

Hunter Sharp, WR

Dymonte Thomas, DB

Austin Traylor, TE

Elijah Wilkinson, T

Claimed:

Zach Kerin, G

Brian Mihalik, T

Practice squad:

Thurston Armbrister, LB

Adairius Barnes, WR

Jace Billingsley, WR

Dontez Ford, WR

Leo Koloamatangi, C

Derrick Lott, DT

Rolan Milligan, S

Storm Norton, T

Pat O’Connor, DE

Cole Wick, TE

Claimed:

Chris Odom, DE

Practice squad:

OL Kofi Amichia

CB Donatello Brown

QB Joe Callahan

OLB Reggie Gilbert

ILB Derrick Mathews

OL Adam Pankey

Claimed:

Andy Jones, WR

Practice squad:

Evan Baylis, TE

Bryce Jones, CB

Riley McCarron, WR

Dare Ogunbowale, RB

Gimel President, LB

David Quessenberry, G

Daniel Ross, DE

Chad Slade, G

Chris Thompson, WR

Claimed:

Pierre Desir, WR

Matt Hazel, WR

Matt Jones, RB

Kenny Moore, DB

Ian Silberman, G

Philip Walker, QB

Practice Squad:

Fred Brown, WR

Krishawn Hogan, WR

Henry Krieger-Coble, TE

Joey Mbu, DT

Adam Redmond, G

Darnell Sankey, LB

Garrett Sickels, LB

Phillip Walker, QB

Andrew Williamson, S

Andrew Wylie, OT

Claimed:

Eli Ankou, DT

James O’Shaughnessy, TE

Donald Payne, LB

Lafayette Pitts, DB

William Poehls, OT

Practice squad:

Tim Cook, RB

Hunter Dimick, DE

Amba Etta-Tawo, WR

David Grinnage, TE

Avery Gennesy, OL

Tracy Howard, DB

Stanley Jean-Baptiste, CB

Carroll Philips, DE

Chris Reed, OL

Signed:

C.J. Spiller, RB

Practice squad:

Orson Charles, TE

Joseph Cheek, OL

Gehrig Dieter, WR

Marcus Kemp, WR

Akeem King, DB

Damien Mama, G

Leon McQuay, S

Devine Redding, RB

Marcus Rush, Edge

Claimed:

Jeff Richards, DB

Michael Schofield, T

Practice squad:

Brett Boyko, G

Geremy Davis, WR

Michael Davis, CB

Randall Evans, CB

Craig Mager, CB

Andre Patton, WR

Artavis Scott, WR

Whitney Richardson, DE

Andre Williams, RB

Claimed:

Brandon Allen, QB

J.J. Dielman, C

Quinton Jefferson, DT

Aaron Neary, C

Practice squad:

Omarius Bryant, DT

Michael Dunn, OL

Jake Eldrenkamp, OL

Isaiah Johnson, DB

Cassanova McKinzy, LB

Paul McRoberts, WR

Sam Rogers, FB

Carlos Thompson, LB

Travis Wilson, TE

Claimed:

Justin March-Lillard, LB

Cody Parkey, K

Practice squad:

Brandon Doughty, QB

Thomas Duarte, TE

Sean Hickey, OT

Malcolm Lewis, WR

Jordan Lucas,CB

Cameron Malveaux, DE

Drew Morgan, WR

De’Veon Smith, RB

Claimed:

Blake Bell, TE

Practice squad:

Dylan Bradley, DT

Kyle Carter, TE

Cornelius Edison, C

Bronson Hill, RB

Cayleb Jones, WR

Cedrick Lang, OT

Elijah Lee, LB

Ifeadi Odenigbo, DE

Horace Richardson, CB

Kyle Sloter, QB

Practice squad:

Demarcus Ayers, WR

Trevor Bates, LB

Angelo Blackson, DE

James Ferentz, C

Geneo Grissom, DE

Cody Hollister, WR

David Jones, DB

Ted Karras, G

Damarius Travis, S

Claimed:

Austin Carr, WR

Taysom Hill, QB

Practice squad:

Adam Bighill, LB

John Fullington, OL

Garrett Griffin, TE

Arthur Maulet, CB

Kristjan Sokoli, OL

Cameron Tom, C

Travin Dural, WR

Practice squad:

Adam Bisnowaty, OT

Marquis Bundy, WR

Donte Deayon, CB

Curtis Grant, LB

Jon Halapio, OL

Ryan Murphy, S

Travis Rudolph, WR

Tim Scott, CB

Jordan Williams, DL

Claimed:

Kalif Raymond, WR

Edmond Robinson, LB

Damore'ea Stringfellow, WR

Will Tye, TE

Practice squad:

Frank Beltre, LB

Freddie Bishop, LB

Ben Braden, OL

Xavier Coleman, CB

Geoff Gray, OL

Marcus Murphy, RB

JoJo Natson, WR

Dean Simon, DT

Practice squad:

Breon Borders, CB

Fadol Brown, DE

Pharaoh Brown, TE

Shilique Calhoun, LB

Keon Hatcher, WR

Elijah Hood, RB

Jordan Simmons, G

Max Valles, DE

Isaac Whitney, WR

Practice squad:

Josh Andrews, OL

Justin Hamilton, DT

Byron Marshall, RB

C.J. Smith, CB

Nate Sudfeld, QB

Billy Brown, TE

Nate Gerry, LB

Dillon Gordon, T

Bryce Treggs, WR

Greg Ward, WR

Practice squad:

Kyle Friend, C

Jake McGee, TE

Fitzgerald Toussaint, RB

Marcus Tucker, WR

Justin Thomas, WR

Matt Galambos, LB

Jacob Hagen, S

Lavon Hooks, DE

Farrington Huguenin, LB

Dashaun Phillips, CB



Claimed:

Xavier Cooper, DE

Practice squad:

DeAndre Carter, WR

JP Flynn, OL

Cole Hikutini, TE

Asa Jackson, CB

Jeremy McNichols, RB

Nick Mullens, QB

Noble Nwachukwu, DT

DeAndre Smelter, WR

Darrell Williams, OL

Practice squad:

Trevone Boykin, QB

Austin Calitro, LB

Mike Davis, RB

Cyril Grayson, WR

Joey Hunt, C

Jarron Jones, OT

David Moore, WR

Garrison Smith, DT

Tyrone Swoopes, TE

Mike Tyson, CB

Signed:

T.J. Ward, S

Practice squad:

Sterling Bailey, DE

Riley Bullough, LB

Isaiah Johnson, S

Mike Leidtke, OT

Marquis Lucas, OT

Freddie Martino, WR

Jonathan Moxey, CB

Eric Nzeocha, LB

Russell Hansbrough, RB

Bobo Wilson, WR

Practice squad:

Jerome Cunningham, TE

Tyler Ferguson, QB

Darius Jennings, WR

Denzel Johnson, S

Tyler Marz, OT

Steven Moore, OT

Khalfani Muhammad, RB

Zach Pascal, WR

Antwaun Woods, DT

Claimed:

T.J. Clemmings, T

Practice squad:

Dres Anderson, WR

Brandon Banks, DL

Robert Davis, WR

Anthony Fabiano, OL

Manasseh Garner, TE

Maurice Harris, WR

Kyle Kalis, OG

Pete Robertson, LB

Fish Smithson, S

Alex Torgersen, QB