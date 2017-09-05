Watch Bengals tackle Jake Fisher deposit this poor Colts corner on the sideline

What a wonderful time of the year! The NFL regular season is finally here, and we saw an amazing slate of college football games over the holiday weekend. Because of the large volume of excellent college games this past weekend, this week’s disrespectful blocks are dominated by college linemen. We need to show them some love as well.

Thank you for sending me these clips. I love y’all participation in this fun project.

We’ll start this video with an NFL block from Week 4 of the preseason: Bengals at the Colts.

The Bengals are loaded on offense and need their young tackles to play well with the departure of longtime left tackle Andrew Whitworth. Here is right tackle Jake Fisher playing through the whistle and depositing a young man on the sidelines. Love the aggression.

Now let’s head to the SEC. Auburn’s offensive line put in work this weekend against Georgia Southern. Here’s right guard, No. 71, playing through the whistle. Look, the pull isn’t good. In fact, he’d get a minus in the OL room, but the finish is outstanding. Notice when the ball carrier is tackled and when this young man finishes. Can’t teach that effort.

Let’s move to sunny Pasadena and the UCLA Bruins. UCLA didn’t play well for three quarters but eventually got it together to march to a victory over Texas A&M. This reach and finish by the left guard is outstanding. Notice his hips, hands, and leverage? All perfect. Then the finish. Down goes the defensive tackle.

The best part is the extra finish. The defender tries getting up — nope, go back down.

For the last clip, we go down to Atlanta. Tennessee and Georgia Tech. This block had Twitter buzzing last night. True freshman right guard Trey Smith, playing his first ever game, pulling on a G run and destroying the poor corner.

Yes, it’s a smaller player. No, it doesn’t make it any less exciting. Notice the power and explosion in the hips.

So the punch ... look, it’s not ideal. It’s not taught. However, I like the aggressiveness here. This game is violent, and it’s sometimes not played totally by the rules.