Patriots unveil Super Bowl LI banner in a very reserved, tasteful celebration vs. Chiefs

The New England Patriots unveiled their fifth championship banner on Thursday night as they opened up the NFL season against the Chiefs.

The excitement surrounding the banner unveiling was big. The Patriots won Super Bowl LI after overcoming a 25-point deficit against the Falcons — the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

The crowd was pumped to see their new display, as red, white, and blue fireworks made Gillette Stadium glow.

The comeback started when the Falcons were up 28-3 in the third quarter with less than two and a half minutes remaining. Even when the Falcons were up 28-12 with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Patriots had just a 0.4 percent chance to win the game.

In the game, Brady completed 43 of 62 passes for 466 yards and two touchdowns against just one interception. James White, who scored the winning touchdown after Dion Lewis went out with an injury, had 14 receptions in the game for 110 yards and a touchdown. He also had two rushing touchdowns on the evening, but the game’s MVP award went to Brady.

The Patriots have won five Super Bowls, tied for the second most of any team. While many say it’s hard to compare championships to each other, this one felt different for the Patriots, after making history with their dramatic comeback.

The crowd’s roar upon seeing the banner showed just that.