James White destroyed Terrance Mitchell with a vicious stiff arm

The Patriots and Chiefs have played an entertaining first quarter, but nothing was quite as shocking as James White’s stiff arm.

White was making his way towards the sideline after taking a pitch from Tom Brady, and sent Terrance Mitchell to the Gillette Stadium turf.

That play was just disrespectful.

If White’s name rings a bell, it’s because he had the game of his life in Super Bowl LI against the Falcons. He had had 14 receptions in the game for 110 yards and a receiving touchdown, as well as two rushing touchdowns.

That stiff arm might have hurt Mitchell as much as that comeback hurt the Falcons. Meh, ok maybe not that bad.