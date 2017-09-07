Travis Kelce fined $12k for punching Kyle Van Noy in the crotch with the football

NFL players must be careful around Travis Kelce. Or at least cover those sensitive areas.

In the middle of a pile, Kelce was clearly fed up with the Patriots’ Kyle Van Noy and stuck the pigskin right in his crotch. It literally took Van Noy off of his feet. It came after Van Noy was pushing Kelce’s helmet into the ground, so of course, he retaliated.

The NFL fined Kelce $12,154 for it, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The penalty came after Alex Smith hit Kelce with an 8-yard pass. Kelce was penalized for taunting — a 10-yard penalty enforced at Kansas City’s own 21-yard line.

Kelce’s had some other bad penalties in the past. Last season, he threw his towel at the referee like a penalty flag. He also laid down a vicious push on the Steelers’ Ross Cockrell.

It’s just Kelce being Kelce.