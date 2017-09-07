Demetrius Harris shot a free throw after scoring the Chiefs’ 1st TD of the season

Obviously Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris was happy when he got into the end zone to tie the season opener 7-7 against the Patriots. But to make it even better, Harris got to do a pretty elaborate celebration and didn’t draw a flag thanks to the NFL’s relaxed rules.

After Harris caught the 7-yard pass from Alex Smith, he did a little shimmy to get his mind right and then took a free throw.

But what you didn’t see on the broadcast is that he had teammate Tyreek Hill serving as the hoop.

Poor Charcandrick West doesn’t know that it’s supposed to be a foul shot and he looks like he’s trying to guard Harris. But he quickly figures it out and gets out of the lane and into position.

Dunking on the goalpost is still going to be a penalty this season, but this is a perfectly acceptable basketball-related celebration in the eyes of the NFL.