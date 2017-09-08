The Patriots are literally the worst team in the NFL right now

The Patriots have won five Super Bowls, in case you hadn’t heard. They were undefeated in season openers following their championship seasons ... until Thursday night.

What happened? The Chiefs came to New England from humble li’l Kansas City, ran their option offense (those never work in the NFL, right, anonymous execs?), and stomped a dang hole in the Patriots.

New England is winless and the worst team in the NFL, for now. Sure, it’s temporary, but most NFL fans can and should savor this moment. Hell, here’s a meme of Tom Brady being mad on the bench for you to delight in.

Some takeaways from the game: Alex Smith isn’t so bad after all, the Patriots couldn’t handle the three-man rush, and lots more.

Smith’s deep passes, four of them to be exact, came out of nowhere, doubling his career total for touchdowns of 75 yards or more. He was king of the gunslingers.

Rookie running back Kareem Hunt had a huge night, record-setting, for the Chiefs. And Tyreek Hill graduated from gadget player to full-on wide receiver.

The play that might have been the most important of the night for the Chiefs, however, was a damn option ... by the TIGHT END!

It wasn’t all bad news for the Patriots. The last time they lost a season opener they went on to win a Super Bowl. More than anything they just looked like a team still getting its legs underneath it, especially Brady without go-to Julian Edelman.

This probably won’t last. So unless you’re a Patriots fan, please savor this moment.