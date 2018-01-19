Tim Tebow Watch Watch: Where we watch the people watching Tim Tebow

Filed under:
Sep 8, 2016, 1:32pm EDT
Sep 8, 2016, 1:32pm EDT
January 19, 2018
Tim Tebow Watch Watch: Our hero gets invited to Mets spring training
The invitation is for big league camp, too. So there’s at least a small chance we’ll see him hit against Max Scherzer.
June 26, 2017
Tim Tebow Watch Watch: A promotion and ‘some positives’
Tim Tebow is moving up, and the Associated Press would like you to know that some things are positive.
June 5, 2017
Presenting the Tim Tebow Watch Watch
A new series, in which we check up on Tim Tebow claims that are presented to the internet.
March 13, 2017
Tim Tebow got a hit, and you should respect his baseball skill
Just for a moment, let’s appreciate how much better he is at baseball than me, an out-of-shape writer.
March 8, 2017
I regret to inform you that Tim Tebow played a very bad baseball game
It is me, a professional baseball writer, writing about Tim Tebow for page views.
September 8, 2016
Tim Tebow signing with the Mets is very important
Tim Tebow, former NFL quarterback, has signed with the Mets for a reported $100,000 bonus. This is very important baseball news.