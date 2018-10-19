Cody Bellinger saved the Dodgers “by the Belli” with his Game 4 heroics

When the Dodgers needed a spark against the Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS on Tuesday night, it came from Cody Bellinger.
Bellinger, who before Game 4 was just 1-for-21 during the playoffs, put on a show once he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning.
With the game tied 1-1 in the 10th inning, Bellinger made this diving catch in right field. Look at the glide across his “Belli.”
So fly. #LADetermined pic.twitter.com/YScY0yofop— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 17, 2018
Then, three inning later, Bellinger finished off a dramatic extra-inning affair with this game-winning single that scored Manny Machado. It was picture perfect.
Saved by the BELLI! #LADetermined pic.twitter.com/ey9agGs0Qo— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 17, 2018
The Dodgers were “saved by the Belli.”
After a masterful performance by Clayton Kershaw in Game 5, the Dodgers return to Milwaukee up 3-2 and within one game of the World Series.
LA will look to close out the NLCS tonight at 8:39 p.m. ET.
