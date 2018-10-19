Cody Bellinger saved the Dodgers “by the Belli” with his Game 4 heroics

When the Dodgers needed a spark against the Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS on Tuesday night, it came from Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger, who before Game 4 was just 1-for-21 during the playoffs, put on a show once he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning.

With the game tied 1-1 in the 10th inning, Bellinger made this diving catch in right field. Look at the glide across his “Belli.”

Then, three inning later, Bellinger finished off a dramatic extra-inning affair with this game-winning single that scored Manny Machado. It was picture perfect.

The Dodgers were “saved by the Belli.”

After a masterful performance by Clayton Kershaw in Game 5, the Dodgers return to Milwaukee up 3-2 and within one game of the World Series.

LA will look to close out the NLCS tonight at 8:39 p.m. ET.