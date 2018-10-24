It’s over. Another trade deadline has come and gone, and it was a busy one. We graded all the moves over here.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. ET, and though there have already been significant trade activities already this season (looking at you, Jon Gruden), there could still be plenty of action before it arrives. Wide receivers seems to be the most popular names on the rumor mill. Demaryius Thomas and Golden Tate were both mentioned as possibilities to be dealt, and sure enough, both of them wound up with new teams (Houston and Philadelphia, respectively) on Tuesday.

Last year, in the days leading up to the trade deadline, we saw Jimmy Garoppolo go to the 49ers, Kelvin Benjamin moved to the Bills, and Jay Ajayi sent to the Eagles.

Players already traded include pass rusher Khalil Mack before the season started, wide receiver Josh Gordon in September, and wide receiver Amari Cooper, running back Carlos Hyde, and cornerback Eli Apple in October. Now nearing the halfway point of the regular season, we’ll see if more big names are on the move.

Stick around here for the latest updates on potential trades and credible reports leading up to the Tuesday deadline.

Players who were traded before the deadline

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S, Packers

Update: The Washington secondary got better Tuesday with a trade that sends Clinton-Dix from Green Bay to the nation’s capital in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

The Packers’ 2014 first-round pick is in a contract year after the team picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. But Clinton-Dix has already said he doesn’t think he’ll be with the Packers after the 2018 season, so it would make sense for new general manager Brian Gutekunst to send away the defensive back if he can get a big return.

Getting rid of a consistent and productive starter is never easy, especially for a team with playoff aspirations, but Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported Sunday that Clinton-Dix is indeed on the trading block. Ian Rapoport also said Clinton-Dix, who is set to be a free agent after the season, is available. The Cowboys and Chiefs are among the teams looking for safety help.

Dante Fowler, Jr. DE, Jaguars

Update: It’s done. The Rams acquired YET ANOTHER former first-round pick for their defensive line.

The Jags are getting calls about Fowler’s availability. One potential suitor being mentioned is the Rams, according to Peter King. But just about any team with designs on a Super Bowl and in need of pass rushing help could probably find a way to justify dealing for Fowler.

The Jaguars did not pick up his fifth-year option for 2019, so he’s scheduled to be a free agent after this season. Despite his short-term deal, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Jacksonville’s asking price has been prohibitively high.

Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions

Update: It happened. The Eagles swapped a third-round pick to bring Tate to Philly.

The Lions are 3-4, but they’re still far from out of a competitive NFC North race. So it’d be surprising if they moved Tate, one of their best offensive weapons.

It could happen, though — if they get a sweet enough offer:

A couple notes from The Aftermath with 24 hours until trade deadline: #Raiders still shopping veterans, including Bruce Irvin, and keep an eye on Golden Tate, though the #Lions would have to be blown away to move him. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/nAZW6d35bQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2018

Pelissero added that a “something in the range of a mid-round draft pick” for Tate, who is 30 years old and set to be a free agent after the season. They could also just keep him and get a compensatory pick if he signs with another team after the season.

Tate didn’t think he was going to get traded, either.

“I don’t think so,” he told the Detroit Free Press. “I feel like I’m a huge part of this organization and this offense especially, so hopefully that’s not the case.”

However, one team that Matt Patricia is well familiar with has been interested in adding a receiver:

This does underscore why the #Patriots have had conversations about trading for a WR. They are particularly interested in Demaryius Thomas and Golden Tate. Tomorrow should be interesting. https://t.co/7WHi9dBpIF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2018

UPDATE: The Texans are reportedly closing in on a deal with the Broncos for Thomas.

Thomas is due $14 million in base salary in 2019, and the Broncos seem like a team willing to move good players with high salaries for draft picks as they continue to try and rebuild. Thomas says he wants to remain in Denver, but knows the NFL is a business:

Demaryius Thomas on trade reports: “Yeah I’ve seen a couple of ‘em. It’s football, man, it’s business. That’s what happens. It’s happened before. I never think it will happen to me but I’m like everybody else.’’ #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 22, 2018

And while it once seemed unlikely that he would get dealt, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the chances were now “better than 50-50.” Denver feels comfortable moving on from Thomas because of the emergence of Cortland Sutton.

The Patriots, who are reportedly in the hunt for another wide receiver, are sniffing around Thomas:

Multiple league sources confirm the #Patriots have been active on the trade front for weeks. That’s not abnormal for them. One name that’s been discussed is #Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas. Thomas was drafted by Pats OC Josh McDaniels when he was HC at Denver. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 28, 2018

After the Broncos’ Week 8 loss to the Chiefs, Thomas said the rumors were taking a toll on him:

Demaryius Thomas on addressing the trade rumors throughout the week: “Really, it was frustrating. It was frustrating. It bothered me throughout the whole week. It’s just tough. It’s just tough to even think about it midseason about being on another squad and not here.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 28, 2018

When asked what he thought his chances of getting traded were, Thomas told ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, “I really don’t know. Predict? 50-50, 50-50.”

We’ll see if the Patriots — or another team, like the Texans — make a run at him.

Eli Apple, CB

The Giants sent Apple to the Saints for a 2019 fourth-round pick and a 2020 seventh-rounder. The New Orleans secondary now inches closer to being 100 percent Buckeye.

Amari Cooper, WR

The Cowboys got their wide receiver. The Raiders got their third 2019 first-round pick. But the Patriots somehow won.

Damon Harrison, DT

The Giants traded “Snacks” to the Lions for a fifth-round pick. Do the Giants not like food?

Carlos Hyde, RB

The Jaguars got some help for their running game. The Browns got a fifth-round pick and the chance to give Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson more carries.

The trade rumors that didn’t come to fruition

Shane Ray, LB, Broncos

Fowler isn’t the only edge rusher who could be available. Ray’s name has come up a few times in the rumor mill, most recently mentioned as a potential target for the Packers and Rams. However, it’s been reported that Rams DC Wade Phillips is not interested in bringing in Ray.

Jamie Collins, LB, Cleveland Browns

Collins has been with the Browns since 2016, when they acquired him in a trade with the Patriots. Now guess who could be interested in Collins? Uh, the Patriots:

Also here, the Patriots have discussed the possibility of a Jamie Collins trade https://t.co/eHsDT59gjO — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 28, 2018

The Patriots could use more help on their defense, and the Browns are back to rebuilding mode (not that they ever left) after firing Hue Jackson. Collins has been up-and-down this year, but is coming off a strong game against the Steelers. He played every defensive snap, totaling 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble.

Pierre Garcon, WR, 49ers

The veteran receiver is stuck on a one-win team without its starting quarterback for the rest of the year. Now other teams are calling and the 49ers are listening, according to Adam Schefter.

Garcon has 21 catches for 230 yards in seven games so far this season. Though he’s 32 and has dealt with injuries this year, he can be a contributor both on the field and in the locker room. Despite Garcon missing the 49ers’ Week 8 game, Ian Rapoport said that the wide receiver is expected to be healthy for the second half of the season.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged that a trade could happen:

Shanahan on Garcon trade: "Teams have talked about him, and it's a possibility, but we're not sure" is more concerned on getting him back for Thursday night. — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) October 28, 2018

DeSean Jackson, WR, Buccaneers

Jackson wants out in Tampa Bay. Apparently there’s no animosity there, according to Ian Rapoport’s report, but he just isn’t thriving with Jameis Winston the way he did when Ryan Fitzpatrick was starting at quarterback.

The Bucs, however, fancy themselves to be in “win-now” mode, so they’re hesitant to grant his wish.

Bell has yet to sign his franchise tender, and cannot be dealt until he does so. The Steelers have been getting good production out of James Conner with Bell not reporting to the team. Many thought he was returning to the Steelers this week, but apparently that will not be the case, according to Jim Trotter of NFL Network.

Bell must report to the team by Week 10, or his contract rolls into next season and he won’t be a free agent. Fortunately, the trade deadline is well before then, so we’ll at least know if Bell is on the move sooner rather than later. That said, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported it’s possible that Bell will rejoin the team shortly after the trade deadline because he doesn’t want to be dealt.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants

Beckham just got a record-setting deal from the Giants this offseason. He’s also publicly criticized the offense and quarterback Eli Manning.

He’s also one of their best — and most electric — players. So don’t expect OBJ to get traded.

The #Giants actually were getting calls about Odell Beckham Jr. this week and were getting decent offers, per @JayGlazer. The plan is to "pump the brakes" and keep him for now. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 28, 2018

“I don’t think I am going anywhere,” Beckham later said.

Pat Shurmur agreed:

Would Pat Shurmur be OK w/ trading OBJ or Collins for right return? “I’m not aware of any of that, so we’ll just have to see. But those are two players that are playing very well for us & at this point they’re New York Football Giants and I see them being Giants moving forward.” — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 29, 2018

Landon Collins, S, New York Giants

The two-time Pro Bowl safety is just 24 and due to be a free agent at the end of the year. He could test the free agent waters next year, re-sign with the Giants, or just get traded now.

Pat Shurmur might not expect it to happen, but Collins is ready for whatever.

“I’m just playing it day-by-day. I love the Giants, they love me. You never know, it’s a business, so whatever happens, happens,” Collins said.

Janoris Jenkins, CB, New York Giants

The Giants have just one win this season and are in the process of tearing it all down. After trading Damon Harrison and Eli Apple, the next up could be Jenkins, who is receiving some interest from around the league.

Jenkins knows it could happen:

Jackrabbit on the possibility of being traded: "Business is business, baby. Whatever they decide to do, that's what they do. I can't be mad at them. I can't judge nobody. I can't say nothing. If it happens it happens. I'm on to the next step." — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) October 25, 2018

But even in the midst of a rebuild, would the Giants trade away two starting cornerbacks? Maybe.

The Steelers are reportedly very interested in Jenkins. Kansas City has some interest in Jenkins too, and he’s just what they need for that pass defense.

Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants

Manning has had a rough season. He also has no-trade clause that he won’t waive.

“I want to stay here,” Manning said when asked about it after the Giants fell to 1-7.

Even though he doesn’t seem to be going anywhere this season, his time as Giants starting quarterback could be nearing its end.

Peterson is one of the top cornerbacks in the league and he’s on one of the worst teams in the league. Because of that, he had requested that the Cardinals trade him, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Peterson had an ideal trade destination in mind, according to Bryant McFadden (Peterson’s cousin):

In addition to the Saints, McFadden reports the Eagles and Patriots are interested in Peterson, while the Steelers currently are not.

However, the Cardinals have said they have no plans to trade him, and Peterson later released a statement affirming his commitment to the team:

It doesn’t appear as if he’s headed anywhere, at least not this season:

Patrick Peterson talked today after practice. Repeatedly said he wanted to put trade talk behind him. Asked why he wanted trade: “You see the record.” Asked about if he’d ask for a trade after season, he said he was focused on the game. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 24, 2018

LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

There haven’t been a ton of rumors surrounding the oft-productive running back, but speculation over the past weeks have been that he could be moved, particularly to his former team, the Eagles. Philadelphia is now without Jay Ajayi, who is on injured reserve with a torn ACL, though Rapoport reports that there’s a good chance McCoy remains with the Bills.

As of Sunday morning, Week 8, it’s unlikely that the Bills will trade McCoy, according to Adam Schefter. But the Bills could still be busy before the deadline.

Taylor was benched by the Cleveland Browns, who elected to go with Baker Mayfield at quarterback after just three games. Taylor wants to compete, and while he hasn’t requested a trade (that we know of), he also hasn’t ruled it out as the deadline approaches, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker has missed time with injuries this season and throughout training camp, but leading up to Week 7 was a full participant in practice. He was inactive for the team’s game against the Lions, and Parker’s agent referred to Dolphins coach Adam Gase as “incompetent,” via ESPN.

In addition to that, Parker has stated he wants to remain in Miami, though ESPN reports the Dolphins have “had conversations with multiple teams regarding a trade for Parker, but their asking price is considered high right now.” Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports the Dolphins are asking for a third-round pick for Parker.

One of the teams interested in Parker is the Eagles:

Yesterday I reported the Dolphins have spoken to multiple NFL teams about a trading DeVante Parker. I'm now told one of those teams is the Philadelphia Eagles. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 21, 2018

Parker returned to the lineup in Week 8, when he looked like the best player for the Dolphins all night. He hauled in six catches for a game-high 134 yards against the Texans.

It will likely take a good offer — a mid-round pick, according to Ian Rapoport — for the Dolphins to part with him:

DeVante Parker, the subject of trade talks as late as last week, is on much better footing even before playing tonight because the Dolphins are dealing with so many injuries to the WR corps.



Dolphins won't trade him unless it is for serious, serious compensation. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 25, 2018

And Adam Gase doesn’t see that happening:

Gase said he's "probably not" ever be OK being a seller. Said he's confident that DeVante Parker will be here past tomorrow. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 29, 2018

Basically everybody on the Raiders’ roster

Just a couple weeks ago, the Raiders were rumored to be shopping Karl Joseph and Amari Cooper. Jon Gruden denied that Cooper was available, and a week later, he was traded to the Cowboys. Another former first-round pick, cornerback Gareon Conley, is getting interest from others teams, too. Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network that veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin could be another trade candidate.

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie was asked if any players on the roster were “untouchable.” He responded by saying that he isn’t “going to say anyone’s untouchable,” according to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

Gruden was quick to note that Derek Carr is not on the trade block and neither is anyone else:

When I mentioned Derek Carr, Gruden was quick and to the point: "We're not trading anyone else. We're trying to stay competitive and figure out a way to compete this next game (against the Colts." #Raiders — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 22, 2018

But who knows if that’s true or not? Obviously, if Carr is a player who isn’t eventually traded, Gruden wouldn’t want him to have that doubt hanging over his quarterback. Or maybe he’s really not available, but the other 50-plus players on the roster are!