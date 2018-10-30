Washington shows it’s serious about NFC East run with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix trade

The Green Bay Packers and Washington struck a deal right before the trade deadline sending safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Washington.

Source: #Packers S Haha Clinton-Dix has been traded to the #Redskins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2018

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Washington would be receiving a fourth-round pick for Clinton-Dix.

Washington isn’t playing around as they sit in first place in the NFC East with a record of 5-2. The Eagles (Golden Tate) and the Cowboys (Amari Cooper) have already made trades for big name wide receivers, so Washington added a solid safety in Clinton-Dix right before the trade deadline.

Outside of their game against the Saints where they got absolutely torched by Drew Brees in a record-setting night, Washington has had a pretty solid pass defense. They currently rank seventh in the league in opposing adjusted net yards per attempt with a mark of 5.8.

Washington now has a pretty damn good trio of safeties with D.J. Swearinger, Montae Nicholson, and the aforementioned Clinton-Dix. Washington already had one of the better pass rushes in the league and now they added a talented safety who needed a change of scenery.

If Washington can close out the NFC East then that pick will be a late fourth rounder — something they won’t miss regardless of how Clinton-Dix plays on the field.