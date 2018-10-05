Under Armour releases new Notre Dame and UCLA themed Bandit 4 shoe

We’re five weeks into the college football season, and things are trending in very different directions for Notre Dame and UCLA.

The Fighting Irish are 5-0 and ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll this week. UCLA is on the other end of the spectrum at 0-4 and hoping the Chip Kelly effect comes to fruition sooner rather than later.

While things are looking drastically different for these schools on the football field, we have good news to report for both teams in the apparel world.

Under Armour has dropped a new shoe specifically for the two schools

The shoes are part of the Bandit 4 series, which are now available for $79.99 in men’s and women’s sizes. Both shoes feature the respective school’s logo on the tongue.

Here’s a closer look.

Notre Dame

UCLA