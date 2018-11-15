Patrick Mahomes loves ketchup.

There were a lot of interesting tidbits about the Kansas City Chiefs’ breakout star in a profile of Mahomes from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham. But the quarterback’s affinity for ketchup was the real golden nugget of the piece:

The other day, in Mahomes’ apartment in the Country Club Plaza neighborhood of Kansas City, his grandfather asked him, “What’s it like to be famous?” For one thing, it means he eats less ketchup. He spent most of his life putting ketchup on everything. He would get bottles of it for his birthday. But now that everyone is watching every move he makes, he is sheepish about ordering ketchup. At a restaurant recently, his mom, Randi, recognized an unfilled desire as he dove into a steak. “Just ask for it,” Randi said. “I know you want it.” Patrick wouldn’t. So she asked for the ketchup and slipped it to him.

Apparently it goes beyond steaks too. He even told Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor after practice Thursday that he puts it on his macaroni and cheese. Uh ... yikes.

The good news for Mahomes is that he has a chance at lots and lots of ketchup:

Ok, that’s fun. But we have questions. A lot of them: