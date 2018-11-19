Everyone expected a lot of points when the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams met in Week 11, but the pair of offenses still managed to overachieve on Monday Night Football.

Most oddsmakers set the over/under for total points scored between the two teams at 63 or 64 points. Databases that track betting lines only go back a few decades, but ESPN and OddsShark each say it’s the highest they’ve ever recorded — so it’s safe to say it’s the loftiest over/under ever in the NFL.

It didn’t last long, though. The Chiefs and Rams got to 63 points with a field goal late in the third quarter and then cruised past the total with a Samson Ebukam pick six a couple plays later. That pushed the total to 70 with more than two minutes left in the third quarter.

The game ended up in historic territory with a 54-51 final score. That made it the third NFL game since the 1970 merger to ever eclipse 100 points, and the second-highest total ever.

Scoring started early with the Rams easily driving the field for a touchdown on their opening possession. By halftime, it was already 23-23 — over 70 percent of the way to over/under total, and a never-seen-before score after two quarter.

This is the only 23-23 halftime score in NFL history (ELIAS).



The Rams have been involved in a game with at least 46 combined points in the 1st half for the 3rd time this season. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 20, 2018

It was the first game to ever have two teams finish with over 50.

The Chiefs came into the game averaging 35.3 points per game, and the Rams weren’t far behind at 33.5 points. Oddsmakers probably should’ve expected these two teams to easily crush a measly 64 points.