Russell Wilson is cursed at the 1-yard line

Russell Wilson met his nemesis right before halftime against the Minnesota Vikings: the 1-yard line. The Seahawks, with no timeouts, were forced to throw on the 1-yard line with 16 seconds left in the half and the play ended in disaster. Wilson slipped after receiving the snap, ran away from pursuing Vikings defenders, and then heaved an awful interception to Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks.

This was Wilson’s first interception on the 1-yard line since his game-ending interception in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots:

The interception was pretty funny considering the fact that the Seahawks want to be a run-first team — coming into the game, the Seahawks ranked sixth in the NFL in total rush attempts. Earlier in the week when Pete Carroll was asked why he’s been emphasizing the run game this season, he said “It’s the best way not to screw it up.” This time, The Seahawks didn’t really have an option to run in this situation since there were 16 seconds left and they didn’t have any timeouts.

Right before the Seahawks went into the locker room, ESPN reporter Lisa Salters asked Pete Carroll if he had said anything to Wilson about the interception.

“Oh yeah, of course I did. But Russell knows. He screwed up.”

That interception was the sixth interception for Wilson this season and his first interception since Nov. 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The interception potentially cost them six points, but at the very least it cost them three. Instead of getting in a score before the half, they came up empty and led 3-0.