Stephen Curry’s moon landing conspiracy comments are (hopefully) a dumb joke

Stephen Curry may not think one of man’s greatest accomplishments actually happened. At least that’s what he said on a recent appearance on the Winging Out podcast with Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore.

The crew had taken a break from serious basketball talk to laugh about some Twitter memes, like the flawed math behind the phrase “fall down seven times, get up eight,” and the thought process behind knowing what a dinosaur actually sounded like when there was no audio technology available.

That’s when Curry dropped his a conspiracy theory of his own.

Curry: “We ever been to the moon?” Everybody else: “Nope.” Curry: “They’re gonna come get us. I don’t think so, either.”

This sounded a lot like when Kyrie Irving floated a conspiracy theory about the Earth being flat on a podcast with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, one he walked back and apologized to science teachers for in October.

Curry later told ESPN’s Nick Friedell he was “one thousand percent joking” when he questioned whether man had actually been to the moon.

NASA didn’t waste any time

Of course they responded to Curry’s assertion. Mankind, you know, actually landed on the moon back in 1969. You know ... Neil Armstrong. Apollo 11. Of course they have proof!

So they invited Curry to tour the NASA lunar lab at Johnson Space Center in Houston, possibly before or after their March 13, 2019 road game against the Rockets.

“We have hundreds of pounds of moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control,” Allard Beutel, a NASA spokesman, told The New York Times on Monday. “During his visit, he can see firsthand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the moon in the coming years, but this time to stay.”

Does Curry actually believe this conspiracy theory?

Probably not. This is his only public statement on the issue since the comments:

Purdue University’s College of Engineering is named after Neil Armstrong. So are the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Ohio — conveniently located at 500 Apollo Drive — the RV Neil Armstrong naval research ship, and an actual crater on the moon.

Yes. One of the moon’s actual craters has been named after Neil Armstrong. That’s probably because he was, wait for it, the first human being to ever set foot on the moon.

One would think Curry knows these things. He comes off as a smart guy. Irving’s a smart guy, too, which is why he eventually apologized and explained the reasoning behind his conspiracy theory.

“You click a YouTube link and it’s like how deep does the rabbit hole go?” Irving explained. “You start telling all your friends, ‘Did you see that? Watch this video.’ “At the time I was innocent in it, but you realize the effect of the power of voice. And even if you believe in that, don’t come out and say that stuff. That’s for intimate conversations because perception, how you’re received, it just changes. Like, no I’m actually a smart ass individual.”

Just like it’s obvious man has been to the moon, it’s clear the Earth isn’t flat.

Curry also seems like a smart-ass individual. So are the good folks over at NASA. Let’s hope this is all a harmless joke.

Hopefully Curry actually takes NASA up on their offer, because there’s a difference between having a legitimate conspiracy theory, and being legitimately wrong about something of this much gravity.