The Scott Boras Metaphor Generator will explain exactly what’s going on at the Winter Meetings

Scott Boras held his annual State of the Boras address at the Winter Meetings on Wednesday, and he continued his tradition of using ultra-baffling metaphors.

On the Yankees: “When the nurse comes into your room with a thermometer, the issue isn’t the temperature of the patient that day. It’s their health when they’re ready to leave the hospital. And they’re not ready to leave the hospital.” https://t.co/BvAIVsl7uW — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) December 12, 2018

What is he going to say next? Well, that’s up to you. SB Nation is proud to present the Scott Boras Metaphor Generator!

This is a work in progress. A very, very important work in progress. Thank you for your patience.