 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Scott Boras Metaphor Generator will explain exactly what’s going on at the Winter Meetings

New, 4 comments

Scott Boras has ... interesting descriptions of what’s going on with his clients. Now you can play along at home.

By Grant Brisbee
Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Scott Boras held his annual State of the Boras address at the Winter Meetings on Wednesday, and he continued his tradition of using ultra-baffling metaphors.

What is he going to say next? Well, that’s up to you. SB Nation is proud to present the Scott Boras Metaphor Generator!

This is a work in progress. A very, very important work in progress. Thank you for your patience.

Next Up In MLB

This Article has a component height of 6. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...