James Harden dunked on JaVale McGee — then flexed on him

James Harden turned in his ballot for poster dunk of the year when he drove the lane and threw it all over JaVale McGee in the Rockets matchup against the Lakers on Thursday night.

The best part of the dunk was Harden’s celebration. He usually does a fake nose bleed after dunks, but this time, Harden decided to flex his muscles while getting back on defense.

McGee is averaging 2.6 blocks per game for Los Angeles this season, and shot blockers aren’t made without their fair share of embarrassing poster dunks. McGee just met his embarrassing poster dunk quota for the calendar year of 2018.

Harden only had five dunks entering Thursday night, according to Basketball-Reference. Better luck next time, JaVale.