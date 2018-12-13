The Lakers and Rockets have a rivalry brewing

The first time the Rockets and Lakers faced off this season, Rajon Rondo’s spit ended up on Chris Paul’s body, and the two point guards had to be separated, ejected and suspended after throwing punches each other’s way.

Game 2 between Houston and Los Angeles on Thursday wasn’t the boxing match Game 1 was, but the Rockets’ 15-point victory punctuated this matchup as a rivalry — at least for this season.

Harden got hot

James Harden put up a 50-piece leg, wing, thigh triple-double combo after walking into the arena in a snakeskin suit with shorts to lead the Rockets to a 126-111 win. “You can’t wear something like that to the game, and not bring a 50 ball with you,” Kevin Garnett said on Inside the NBA after the game.

Harden shot 14-of-26 (54 percent) from the field and only missed one of his 19 free throw attempts. He also turned in one of the nastiest poster dunks of the season, throwing a one-hander down all over JaVale McGee, who was sent tumbling to the ground, before flexing on him on his way back on defense.

Most 50-point triple-doubles in @NBAHistory (4)

37th career triple-double

2nd triple-double this season



James Harden tallies 50 PTS, 10 REB & 11 AST in the @HoustonRockets victory! #Rockets pic.twitter.com/SmYBVBTswz — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2018

Harden finished with 50 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists on the night. It was the fourth 50-10-11 game of his career. No other player has as many such games in NBA history.

There were fireworks, too

Nene picked up a technical foul after arguing a foul call in the third quarter. A few possessions later, he was tossed for his second technical foul after arguing an obvious foul on Kyle Kuzma.

Nene hit the showers early tonight pic.twitter.com/HylY9GiL3B — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 14, 2018

Kyle Kuzma and Luke Walton were each also assessed technical fouls for talking to or reacting to an official.

It wasn’t nearly as fiery as the brawl Houston and Los Angeles sat through the first time around, but it was interesting to watch as it developed.

The Rockets really needed this win

There’s no reason Houston should be sitting at the second-worst record in the Western Conference. Actually there is — they traded defense for offense when they let Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute leave in free agency, then replaced them with Carmelo Anthony, who is no longer with the team and expected to be traded soon.

Nevertheless, the Rockets have struggled mightily. They haven’t looked remotely close to the team that took the Warriors to Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals last season.

Until Thursday night, that is.

Houston looked fired up. Harden looked incredible. Their hidden gem, Danuel House Jr., poured in 15 points off the bench. Six Rockets scored in double figures.

This is the type of basketball Houston needs to play. They need to get up and play spirited on both ends of the floor. They did and came away with the victory. When they don’t, they lose.

Houston won’t forget this win, and the Lakers won’t forget this loss. This isn’t your traditional rivalry. They threw hands in Game 1 and tensions rose in Game 2, but there’s no implications of any of these games yet.

That could change if the Rockets and Lakers somehow meet in the playoffs. Houston has a long way to go until then, and the Lakers have some work to do of their own. Both will be active on the trade market as the season rages on. And both could be in position to be playoff contenders if they tidy up their homes by the second half of the season.