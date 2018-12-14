The Cleveland Browns should’ve been eliminated from the AFC North race in Week 14.

All the Pittsburgh Steelers had to do was beat the hapless Oakland Raiders to take a three-game lead over the Browns. The Steelers have the head-to-head tiebreaker against Cleveland this year, so three games would’ve been enough of a cushion to guarantee the division crown wouldn’t belong to the Browns.

It still probably won’t. But thanks to the Steelers’ loss to the Raiders coupled with the Ravens’ loss to the Chiefs, the Browns are still mathematically alive in the AFC North after beating the Panthers in Week 14 and the Broncos in Week 15. Yes, the Browns still have a chance to make the playoffs — and it’s the middle of December!

The last time the Browns didn’t end up dead last in the division was their sterling third-place finish in 2010. It’s been nothing but fourth out of four in the seven years since. But this could be the year their streak of last-place finishes in the AFC North finally ends.

The Browns are winning games now. Since Hue Jackson’s firing, they’ve been a tough team to beat. The Browns are 4-2 in the span, and Baker Mayfield came into Week 15 with a 121.8 passer rating in the last four weeks.

Cleveland left Denver with a 17-16 win over the Broncos on Saturday. Now if they can close out strong with wins against the Bengals and Ravens, a spot in the playoffs is still possible.

Here’s how the Browns could get in.

The Browns’ path to the AFC North title is unlikely

Cleveland’s only chance at becoming a division champion for the first time since 1989 is to win out for an 8-7-1 record. And because the Steelers already own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Browns, Pittsburgh has to lose out to finish 7-8-1.

The Steelers round out the year with the Patriots, Saints, and Bengals. Getting through the first two will be tough, but it’s hard to imagine Pittsburgh struggling with Cincinnati — a team with one win in its last eight games — with the season on the line.

Plus, even if the Browns win out and the Steelers lose out, there’s still the Ravens.

If Baltimore loses at home to Cleveland in the regular season finale, the Ravens can still secure a spot ahead of the Browns in the next two weeks by beating the Buccaneers and Chargers to get to nine wins.

The Browns were fortunate to be the only AFC North team to win in Week 14. Hoping for more of that is probably a little too much good luck to realistically ask for.

An AFC Wild Card berth isn’t that improbable, though

A 7-8-1 Browns team can’t get into the postseason, because the Colts and Titans play each other in Week 17. Both teams are 7-6 right now, and even if they somehow tie in the regular season finale, the 7-8-1 Colts would be ahead of Cleveland in the conference record tiebreaker.

Cleveland’s only chance is to win out.

If the Browns do, they’ll have a leg up on every other eight-win team thanks to their tie. So the Browns would just need this list of seven-win teams to finish with fewer than nine wins.

Baltimore Ravens (7-6): If the Steelers win just one more game, the Browns have to end up ahead of the Ravens. And if the Browns win out, they’d hand the Ravens one of the two losses necessary to keep them from a winning season. So Cleveland needs Baltimore to lose to either the Buccaneers in Week 15 or the Chargers in Week 16.

Indianapolis Colts (7-6): The Colts finish the year against the Cowboys, Giants, and Titans. The good news is the Titans are another team the Browns need to pass, so — assuming there isn't a tie — one of those two teams will lose in Week 17. The bad news is one will win.

Tennessee Titans (7-6): It's the same story with the Titans, who wrap up their schedule with the Giants, Washington, and the Colts. The Browns need either the Colts and/or the Titans to lose in Weeks 15 and 16. It's time for Cleveland fans to be temporary NFC East fans.

Miami Dolphins (7-6): The miraculous win over the Patriots kept Miami in the mix, and that's even more incredible when you consider that the Dolphins are No. 29 in offense and No. 29 in defense. But they're alive all the same, and their last three games come against the Vikings, Jaguars, and Bills. The Browns need at least two of those 2017 playoff teams to get their act together and beat the overachieving Dolphins.

The only other team in the AFC with six wins is Denver, but the Browns knocked them out of the way in Week 15.

The top priority for the Browns is finishing the year with two more wins to lock up their first winning season in 11 years. If they do, it’s still no guarantee they’ll get into the postseason. But there’s a decent shot that’d be enough, and that means there’s still hope. When’s the last time the Browns could say that in December?