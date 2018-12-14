Nike’s War on Christmas (NBA jerseys) must end

We need to open B-Sides with some fire, because I am not happy.

Nike released a new set of jerseys for the 16 teams that made the NBA Playoffs last year, called the Earned Edition. The playoff teams that are playing on Christmas — Bucks, Thunder, Rockets, 76ers, Celtics, Warriors, Blazers, and Jazz — will be debuting them then, but can wear them again at any time they please.

This means that for the second year in a row, Nike will not be creating special one-time Christmas Day jerseys. That’s where I get upset. They are killing one of the sport’s best holiday traditions.

Nike taking over apparel and jerseys for the NBA has been largely a success. We have so many dope jerseys already over the past two years, and I’m sure the designs will only get better.

This is why I was looking forward to special edition Christmas jerseys SO MUCH. Instead, eight of the 10 teams playing on Christmas get the Earned Edition ones, which’ll be worn for other games. They won’t be special.

Nike will get away with it, too, because these Earned Edition jerseys are simply better versions of the City Edition jerseys they released earlier this season. Many of those were really ugly, but fans can now forget that debacle with these slightly improved new threads.

Are these jerseys good? SURE. But, do I want Christmas jerseys? YES.

Would it have been so hard to throw a snowflake on these? Or a tree? Or Santa Claus? I don’t know, Nike, you’re the creative ones. You can’t make holiday jerseys in any form? I’m so upset.

If we’re being honest, the Raptors and Cavaliers Earned Edition jerseys would be beautiful if they were just for Christmas Day. Look at these things.

Holiday colors!

Not much different with the Raptors “earned” edition Nike jersey. They’ve kept it pretty simple and streamlined in the first two years of the new system. pic.twitter.com/cz6xetwKwF — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) December 12, 2018

Ice and Snow!

First look at the Cavs' Earned Edition jersey, via @aarondodson. Not bad. pic.twitter.com/DhkAPNnSlZ — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) December 12, 2018

The problem: NEITHER OF THESE TEAMS ARE PLAYING ON CHRISTMAS DAY.

This is the second year in a row that Nike will skip the custom Christmas Day jersey tradition. I’m sure they’ll skip it in year three as well, and one day we won’t even remember the joy of the cream jerseys with Christmas script on them that even Adidas could get right.

I just want holiday cheer while watching five straight NBA games on Christmas Day. Please, Nike. I’m begging you. Bring back the Christmas Day jerseys.

As for the rest of B-Sides...

Myles Turner has a ponytail now and IS UNSTOPPABLE, BECOMING THE MYLES TURNER WE’VE ALWAYS WANTED.

Onto better news. This is where my Pacers fandom comes out, and you’re going to like it.

Yes, this is Myles Turner talking smack to Bradley Beal. The conversation went like this after Beal flopped in a Pacers win on Monday night.

Myles Turner: “Ahhhh you motherf***er” Bradley Beal: “Who you calling a motherf***ker? Who?” MT: “You.” BB: “who?” MT: “YOU.”

This was the first game Turner ever wore the ponytail. He had 26 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks, easily his best game of the season. He tormented the Wizards and set Pacers Twitter on fire. We named him Ponytail Myles and begged he keep it.

After the game, Turner asked if he should. The replies were an overwhelming yes.

Keep The ? Or nah? https://t.co/XrO78Iw0nZ — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) December 11, 2018

He kept it for the next game, dropping 23 points and seven rebounds in a huge win over the Bucks. Now, the entire fanbase, including the team, are referring to his new look as Ponytail Myles.

Ponytail Myles is the best version of Myles — Andrew Myers (@AJMyers317) December 13, 2018

LONG LIVE PONYTAIL MYLES #Pacers — THOMAS (@NEWLlN) December 13, 2018

Ponytail Myles — Tj Leaf (@leafsquad22) December 13, 2018

You must now as well. Welcome to the revolution.

Trae Young and DeAndre Jordan got in trouble like two little brothers

Young and Jordan were pushing each other around like two kids fighting over the PS4 controller, and the referee was not having it. There is no fun in basketball!

.@TheTraeYoung and @DeAndre really got techs when they were just messing around pic.twitter.com/s1Qga8CAT7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 13, 2018

Bronny James can make the face too

I’m gonna miss LeBron when he retires, but I’m already excited for the Bronny James takeover. He’s already a legend.

Hey @KingJames, I recognize that face Bronny’s making on Savannah’s IG!



The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree pic.twitter.com/gNqUJpj1IJ — Lucy Margie (@lucymatz) December 7, 2018

Josh Hart has the correct Chipotle take

Seriously. Have you ever had Chipotle with an actual fork? It’s just not right.

Chipotle definitely tastes better with a plastic fork then a metal fork. Don’t @ me — Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 9, 2018

Our own Harry Lyles Jr. went off on the topic, if you want to read the most important journalism of the week.

Dwyane Wade’s jersey swap is pretty cool

Wade’s Last Dance tour has turned out to be pretty nice, as he’s conducted soccer-style jersey swaps each game with different players.

This is going to be a ton of jerseys, though. Like, what do you do with them all? Do they all just go into a box? Do they get their own room in a house?

D-Wade only planned on swapping jerseys with LeBron, CP3 and Melo:



“Originally the jersey exchange was really just going to be with the Banana Boat crew…just took on a life of its own,” per @IraHeatBeat pic.twitter.com/KBOHEoMPeF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2018

My favorite photo of the week

James Harden Back, with the snakeskin shorts! He dropped 50 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists after wearing this too.

See ya next week, friends. Tweet me your B-Sides, and I’ll include them in the next round.