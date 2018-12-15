Canelo vs. Rocky live stream: Start time and how to watch online

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will step into the ring again on Saturday, for the 54th time, against Rocky Fielding. It’s the main event of a stacked card, which will stream exclusively on DAZN, a newer subscription-based service, beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. The bout will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York, with the main event expected around 11 p.m.

Canelo has signed a multi-year agreement with DAZN and you’ll need to be subscribed to that to catch his next several fights. They do offer a free trial, which can be used to watch Saturday’s action. The contest will be for Fielding’s WBA (Regular) super middleweight belt, while Canelo will not be putting up his numerous titles, which are at the regular middleweight fight class.

In addition to that main event, we’ll also see three other title fights. Tevin Farmer will put his IBF junior lightweight title on the line against Francisco Fonseca, Katie Taylor will put her IBF and WBA women’s lightweight titles on the line against Eva Wahlstrom and Lamont Roach will put his WBO international super featherweight title on the line against Alberto Mercado.

The undercard, beginning at 6 p.m., will be streamed in its entirety, with the main card set to begin at 8 p.m.

Canelo is coming off a majority decision victory over Gennady Golovkin, which itself came after the two fought to a split draw in their first bout. His decision win was controversial, with many believing Golovkin did plenty to win the bout, but Canelo has already distanced himself from “GGG” in such a way that a third fight is not expected any time soon.

Instead, he’ll take on Fielding, who is 27-1, and coming off a TKO victory over Tyron Zeuge to win his WBA strap. His lone loss came via TKO in November 2015 at the hands of Callum Smith.

Canelo signed a five-year, 11-fight deal worth $365 million with DAZN and this marks the first bout under that deal, which came after his HBO contract expired.

Below is all you need to know to watch the action on Saturday.

All Times Eastern

How to watch Canelo vs. Rocky

Date: Saturday, Dec. 15

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City, N.Y.

Time: 6 p.m. (undercard), 8 p.m. (main card), 11 p.m. (main event, approx.)

TV: N/A

Online Streaming: DAZN

Canelo vs. Rocky fight card

Super middleweight: Rocky Fielding (27-1) vs. Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2)

Super featherweight: Tevin Farmer (27-4-1) vs. Francisco Fonseca (22-1-1)

Lightweight: Katie Taylor (11-0) vs. Eva Wahlstrom (22-0-1)

Welterweight: Sadam Ali (26-2) vs. Mauricio Herrera (24-7)

Super featherweight: Ryan Garcia (16-0) vs. Braulio Rodriguez (19-3)

Super featherweight: Lamont Roach (17-0-1) vs. Alberto Mercado (15-1-1)

Super middleweight: Bilal Akkawy (18-0-1) vs. Victor Fonseca (17-8-1)

Super lightweight: Vergil Ortiz Jr. (11-0) vs. Omar Tienda (19-5)

Super lightweight: Yves Ulysse Jr. (16-1) vs. Maximilliano Becerra (16-2-2)

Bout notes

Fielding vs. Alvarez is for Fielding’s WBA (Regular) super middleweight title

Farmer vs. Fonseca is for Farmer’s IBF junior lightweight title

Taylor vs. Wahlstrom is for Taylor’s IBF, WBA women’s lightweight titles

Roach vs. Mercado is for Roach’s WBO international super featherweight title