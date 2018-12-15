Canelo vs. Rocky fight card: Full list of fights leading up to main event

As part of his extremely lucrative five-year-deal with DAZN, a sports streaming service, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will headline a strong boxing card in a move up to super middleweight, where he’ll challenge Rocky Fielding for the WBA (Regular) super middleweight title. The fight will live stream exclusively on DAZN, and is supported by an undercard featuring names like Katie Taylor and Tevin Farmer.

Saturday’s card is set to begin with the undercard (fully streamed) at 6 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden, continue with the main card at 8 p.m. and conclude with the main event, which is expected to take place at approximately 11 p.m.

We’ll also see three other title fights. The first will see Francisco Fonseca challenge Farmer for his IBF junior lightweight title, Taylor put her IBF and WBA women’s lightweight straps on the line against Eva Wahlstrom and Lamont Roach defending his WBO international super featherweight title on the line against Alberto Mercado.

It’s a very stacked undercard, all of which will be streamed on Saturday.

Fielding is 27-1 as a professional, with a TKO win over Tyron Zeuge in his last bout to get his title. He last lost in November 2015, by way of first-round KO at the hands of Callum Smith. Canelo is 50-1-2, with his lone loss coming to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in September 2013. He last fought Gennady Golovkin in a rematch of their September 2017 split draw, winning a majority decision in the rematch.

Below is all you need to know to watch the action on Saturday.

All Times Eastern

How to watch Canelo vs. Rocky

Date: Saturday, Dec. 15

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City, N.Y.

Time: 6 p.m. (undercard), 8 p.m. (main card), 11 p.m. (main event, approx.)

TV: N/A

Online Streaming: DAZN

Canelo vs. Rocky fight card

Super middleweight: Rocky Fielding (27-1) vs. Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2)

Super featherweight: Tevin Farmer (27-4-1) vs. Francisco Fonseca (22-1-1)

Lightweight: Katie Taylor (11-0) vs. Eva Wahlstrom (22-0-1)

Welterweight: Sadam Ali (26-2) vs. Mauricio Herrera (24-7)

Super featherweight: Ryan Garcia (16-0) vs. Braulio Rodriguez (19-3)

Super featherweight: Lamont Roach (17-0-1) vs. Alberto Mercado (15-1-1)

Super middleweight: Bilal Akkawy (18-0-1) vs. Victor Fonseca (17-8-1)

Super lightweight: Vergil Ortiz Jr. (11-0) vs. Omar Tienda (19-5)

Super lightweight: Yves Ulysse Jr. (16-1) vs. Maximilliano Becerra (16-2-2)

Bout notes

Fielding vs. Alvarez is for Fielding’s WBA (Regular) super middleweight title

Farmer vs. Fonseca is for Farmer’s IBF junior lightweight title

Taylor vs. Wahlstrom is for Taylor’s IBF, WBA women’s lightweight titles

Roach vs. Mercado is for Roach’s WBO international super featherweight title