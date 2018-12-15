The Wizards traded for Trevor Ariza in hopes of salvaging this ugly season

After a three-team trade involving the Suns, Grizzlies and Wizards failed miserably because two guys involved had the same last name, Phoenix and Washington worked on a new deal overnight that’s actually happening. Trevor Ariza will be a Wizard after all, in a trade for Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The original deal on Friday night was supposed to look something like this, per Woj:

A three-team deal will send Kelly Oubre to the Memphis Grizzlies, and Austin Rivers, MarShon/Dillon Brooks and Wayne Selden to the Phoenix Suns. The Wizards also receive a 2020 second-rounder from the Grizzlies and a protected 2019 pick.

The problem was, a miscommunication had Phoenix think it was receiving Dillon Brooks, while Memphis was offering MarShon Brooks. That’s what sent the deal to its death bed 30 minutes after it became public.

Now things will be a little less awkward in Phoenix and Washington, but Memphis still has some explaining to do to the two guys it nearly dealt.

Why this trade makes sense for the Wizards

Washington is off to a miserable 11-18 start to the season with a staff that clearly doesn’t like being around one another. A recap from last month:

So clearly, some changes needed to be made. Ariza has played in D.C. for two season prior, even advancing to the second-round of the playoffs in 2014, and is well-respected by management. The hope is he can fix some of the locker room issues, and also play a role on defense.

The two players they traded away — Oubre and Rivers — were likely gone after the season ended anyway. Rivers’ contract is expiring, and he hasn’t meshed well, and Oubre’s set to become a restricted free agent the team can’t afford.

The Wizards cashed in on a last-ditch effort to make this season worthwhile.

Why this trade makes sense for the Suns

The Suns stink, and could finish as the worst team in the league. This season is just about done, and it’s time to look towards the future. Rivers and Oubre will be trying out for the Suns long-term plans.

Oubre is the real prize here for Phoenix. The 23-year-old has shown promise on the offensive end, and has the long arms to develop into something on defense. Should he play well, the Suns have the ultimate say in where he plays, as he’ll be their restricted free agent. They can match whatever deal he signs.

With Ariza out of the picture, Oubre should have plenty of time to prove himself and see if this pairing is meant to be.