Khalil Mack sacked Aaron Rodgers WITH HIS BACK

Khalil Mack’s back sack might be his most impressive play this year

By Charles R. McDonald

Khalil Mack’s dominant season with the Bears reached a new high when he sacked Aaron Rodgers ... with his back.

Mack bulldozed Packers right tackle Jason Spriggs before trying to spin out of his grasp. He wasn’t able to completely get away from Spriggs, but he did enough to pin Aaron Rodgers in between himself and Bears rookie Bilal Nichols, who was rushing from the other side.

Mack’s back sack gave him 11.5 on the year in his 12th game with the Bears this season. In a year that’s been filled with big plays for Mack, this might be his most impressive play.

