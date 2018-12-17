 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NCAA basketball rankings: No change in the top 3 as Kansas stays in control

New, 1 comment

Tennessee remains one of the hottest teams in the country and North Carolina is back in the top 10.

By Caroline Darney
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

There wasn’t much shake up in the rankings as schools are still working their way through the exam periods, but we were treated to a fun weekend that saw then-No. 12 North Carolina pick up a big win over then-No. 4 Gonzaga and a handful of top teams avoid upsets. Kansas stayed in the No. 1 spot after narrowly defeating Villanova, followed by Duke at No. 2 and the red-hot Tennessee Volunteers at No. 3.

Michigan and Virginia each moved up one spot to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, with Gonzaga’s loss dropping them to No. 8. Nevada and Auburn follow the Cavaliers, while North Carolina jumps back into the top-10 at No. 9, and Michigan State comes in at No. 10.

Villanova fell out of the rankings for the second time this season thanks to back-to-back losses (Penn and the aforementioned Kansas). Syracuse, which lost to Old Dominion at home, also dropped out of the poll this week.

Nebraska jumped into the rankings this week giving the Big Ten control of the poll again with seven teams ranked. The ACC comes in second with five teams, while Arizona State remains the lone Pac-12 representative. Of the nine remaining undefeated teams, only St. John’s remains unranked with Marquette being the only Big East team ranked this week.

Check out the full poll here:

AP Poll - Week 7

Rank Team Conference Record Previous Week
Rank Team Conference Record Previous Week
1 Kansas Big 12 9-0 1
2 Duke ACC 9-1 2
3 Tennessee SEC 8-1 3
4 Michigan Big Ten 11-0 5
5 Virginia ACC 9-0 6
6 Nevada Mountain West 11-0 7
7 Auburn SEC 9-1 8
8 Gonzaga West Coast 9-2 4
9 North Carolina ACC 8-2 12
10 Michigan State Big Ten 9-2 9
11 Florida State ACC 8-1 10
12 Texas Tech Big 12 10-0 11
13 Virginia Tech ACC 9-1 13
14 Buffalo Mid-American 10-0 14
15 Ohio State Big Ten 9-1 15
16 Wisconsin Big Ten 9-2 16
17 Mississippi State SEC 9-1 18
18 Arizona State Pac-12 8-1 20
19 Kentucky SEC 8-2 19
20 Marquette Big East 8-2 21
21 Houston AAC 10-0 24
22 Indiana Big Ten 9-2 NR
23 Iowa Big Ten 7-2 22
24 Furman Southern 12-0 23
25 Nebraska Big Ten 9-2 NR
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 115, Maryland 103, Kansas St 90, St. John’s 59, Villanova 52, NC State 38, Purdue 20, TCU 17, Iowa St. 9, Cincinnati 7, Louisville 6, Minnesota 3, Florida 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, NJIT 1.

Next Up In College Basketball

This Article has a component height of 7. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...