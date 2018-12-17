NCAA basketball rankings: No change in the top 3 as Kansas stays in control

There wasn’t much shake up in the rankings as schools are still working their way through the exam periods, but we were treated to a fun weekend that saw then-No. 12 North Carolina pick up a big win over then-No. 4 Gonzaga and a handful of top teams avoid upsets. Kansas stayed in the No. 1 spot after narrowly defeating Villanova, followed by Duke at No. 2 and the red-hot Tennessee Volunteers at No. 3.

Michigan and Virginia each moved up one spot to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, with Gonzaga’s loss dropping them to No. 8. Nevada and Auburn follow the Cavaliers, while North Carolina jumps back into the top-10 at No. 9, and Michigan State comes in at No. 10.

Villanova fell out of the rankings for the second time this season thanks to back-to-back losses (Penn and the aforementioned Kansas). Syracuse, which lost to Old Dominion at home, also dropped out of the poll this week.

Nebraska jumped into the rankings this week giving the Big Ten control of the poll again with seven teams ranked. The ACC comes in second with five teams, while Arizona State remains the lone Pac-12 representative. Of the nine remaining undefeated teams, only St. John’s remains unranked with Marquette being the only Big East team ranked this week.

Check out the full poll here: