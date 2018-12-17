Things Bill Belichick likes:

And now, after Sunday’s 17-10 loss to the Steelers, you can add Pittsburgh wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster to the list.

Crazy to have Coach Belichick, a legendary coach I’ve watched my whole life, come up to me after the game and tell me he respects my game and how I play!!! — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 17, 2018

The notoriously brusque head coach sought out the second-year player after Week 15 to praise the player who looks like the next link in the Steelers’ chain of standout receivers. That’s high praise for an arch rival, especially coming from a man Tom Brady suggests can only be brought to a smile by four different things — one of which, somehow, is Jon Bon Jovi.

Smith-Schuster only had four catches for 40 yards in a defensive battle against the Patriots, serving as the target of rookie cornerback J.C. Jackson’s finest game as a pro. Despite Sunday’s disappointing performance, his ability to draw defenders from Antonio Brown’s All-Pro shoulders and give Ben Roethlisberger another dynamic target has been a major part of Pittsburgh’s success in an up-and-down season. He’s already set career highs with 95 receptions and 1,274 receiving yards this fall, though his club is only 2-3 in games where he finds the end zone.

Sunday wasn’t the first time Smith-Schuster earned Belichick’s public respect

Belichick’s praise wasn’t limited to Smith-Schuster when it came to the Steelers’ aerial attack. He was effusive when describing the Pittsburgh receiving corps during his mid-week press conference in the leadup to Week 15.

“Yeah, you’re not going to get anybody better than these two guys, plus the quarterback,” said Belichick. “They’ve got a lot of other guys, too, but I mean, these two receivers are elite — elite elite.“

It’s easy to understand why he’d feel that way. Last season, Smith-Schuster torched the Pats for six catches and 114 yards, including a 69-yard catch that set up the goal line stand that nearly ended in an unlikely Pittsburgh comeback victory at Heinz Field.

Smith-Schuster took a smaller role Sunday, but his team left the field with a victory over New England for the first time since 2011. And the second-year receiver walked off knowing he earned the respect of one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. Not a bad Sunday for JuJu Smith-Schuster.