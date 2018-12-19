Worst Call of Week 15: A questionable overtime pass interference penalty cost the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks were looking for an easy win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, instead they ended up with one of the worst calls of Week 15.

The penalty came in overtime when the game was tied 23-23. The Niners were on their own 44-yard line when QB Nick Mullens threw a pass to WR Dante Pettis. Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin battled the ball away before Pettis could make the catch.

Officials penalized Griffin for defensive pass interference and gave the Niners 15 yards, which helped them get close enough to kick the game-winning field goal.

It appears that Griffin had clean coverage of Pettis throughout the play. The two players came into contact but Griffin didn’t grab, hold or interfere with the wide receiver in a way that would have prevented him from making a fair catch.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll agreed, “I didn’t see it at all. I thought it was a fantastic play.”

Seattle was 8-5 heading into this game against San Francisco, and were hoping to clinch a wildcard spot. But Seahawks took the L and have to wait for at least one more week before securing a playoff berth.