By the end of the month, the NFL playoff picture will be officially set. But December just started and before Sunday, no teams had clinched a spot — and no teams had been eliminated. Not even the Raiders!

That’s not that unusual. Last year, we didn’t see a team punch its postseason ticket until Week 14, when the Eagles won the NFC East title and lost Carson Wentz in the same day. They, of course, went on to become Super Bowl champions. That could be a good omen for the Rams, who beat the Lions Sunday to become the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season.

However, three teams were eliminated from the playoffs in Week 12 last year: the eventual 0-16 Browns, a 49ers team that had one win at that point, and the then 2-9 Giants. This season, every team had at least two wins heading into Week 13. The Browns even have double that.

But with two teams (the Raiders and 49ers) officially eliminated Sunday, the playoff picture — and the top of the 2019 NFL Draft order — is starting to take shape.

Which teams could clinch a playoff spot in Week 13?

Before the week started, three teams had a chance of grabbing a playoff spot, and not so coincidentally, they’re the top three teams in our most recent power rankings: the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Coming into Sunday, that number was down to two following the Dallas Cowboys’ upset (and messy) win over the Saints on Thursday Night Football. While the Saints have to wait another week, the Rams became the first team to officially make the 2019 NFL playoffs (as in, for the 2018 season, but taking place in 2019 — that’s a little confusing, huh?). It was a lot harder for the Chiefs, though.

How did the Rams clinch a playoff spot this week?

Third time was the charm for the Rams. For the third week in a row, they had a chance to claim a postseason bid. For the first time, though, all the Rams needed to do was win and they’re in.

Two weeks ago, the Rams could’ve been crowned NFC West champs — yes, in Week 11, which is absurd. All they needed was:

So while McCarthy was trying to sabotage two teams’ playoff chances, the Rams were forced to wait. They were on their bye in Week 12, but they could’ve still won the division if, once again, the Seahawks lost. Instead, the Panthers — and “Riverboat” Ron Rivera playing scared — opened the door for Russell Wilson to lead a game-winning drive.

So in Week 13, here the Rams were again.

To win the NFC West, the Rams needed one of the following to happen:

Shake off the jet lag and beat the Lions — who do have wins against the Patriots and Panthers — in Detroit OR For the surging Seahawks to lose, at home, to the opposite-of-surging 49ers in Richard Sherman’s revenge game OR For the Rams and Seahawks to both tie. Probably wasn’t happening, even if we’ve seen a lot of ties this season.

It was a little tougher than they probably anticipated, but the Rams topped the Lions 30-16 to nail down the division.

How could the Chiefs have clinched a playoff spot this week?

The good news for the Chiefs is they played the Raiders. The bad news is that they needed a complex series of games to go their way to get that playoff berth this week. That didn’t happen.

Here’s how the Chiefs could’ve earned a postseason bid this week:

The Chiefs beat the Raiders, the Dolphins lose to or tie the Bills, the Colts lose to the Jaguars, the Texans lose to the Browns, and (takes a deep breath), the Titans lose to or tie the Jets OR The Chiefs beat the Raiders, the Dolphins lose to or tie the Bills, the Texans lose to or tie the Browns, the Ravens lose to or tie the Falcons, and the Bengals lose to or tie Broncos OR The Chiefs beat the Raiders, the Dolphins lose to or tie the Bills, the Colts lose to the Jaguars, the Texans lose to or tie the Browns, the Ravens lose to the Falcons, and the Chargers lose the Steelers.

The Dolphins and Texans both won, so the Chiefs had no shot of clinching before they even kicked off against the Raiders. It was a closer game than expected, but the Chiefs got the 40-33 road win.

OK, but what about the BAD teams. Which teams were eliminated this week?

Each of the two-win teams — the Raiders, Cardinals, and 49ers — could have been officially out of the playoff race with a loss. The Jaguars could’ve joined them if they fell to the Colts for the second time this season.

Instead, the Cardinals beat the Packers and the Jaguars ended their losing streak. Their playoff hopes, while faint, are still alive.

The Raiders and 49ers weren’t so lucky. They both dropped their games and were eliminated— but that at least helps their race for the top pick in the draft.

Four teams that could’ve been eliminated if they lost their game this week:

The Raiders lose to the Chiefs

The Cardinals lose to the Packers

The 49ers lose to the Seahawks

The Jaguars lose to the Colts

The Jets and Giants were also in danger, but only if a few other games didn’t go their way, according to Joe Ferreira. The Giants also had one game — the Cowboys’ win over the Saints— not help their cause.

Here’s the one way the Jets could’ve been eliminated this week:

The Jets lose to the Titans, the Browns beat the Texans, the Bengals beat the Broncos, and the Ravens beat the Falcons.

The Browns and Bengals both lost, so the Jets remain alive.

Here are the six scenarios for how the Giants could’ve been eliminated this week:

The Giants lose to the Bears, the Seahawks beat the 49ers, and Washington beats the Eagles OR The Giants lose to the Bears, the Seahawks beat the 49ers, and the Panthers beat the Bucs OR The Giants lose to the Bears, the Seahawks beat the 49ers, the Vikings beat the Patriots OR The Giants lose to the Bears, the Panthers beat the Bucs, and Washington beats the Eagles OR The Giants lose to the Bears, the Panthers beat the Bucs, and the Vikings beat the Patriots. The Giants lose to the Bears, Washington beats the Eagles, and the Vikings beat the Patriots.

Whew. The Giants — in a wild overtime game — took down the Bears, so their playoff hopes aren’t dead just yet.

If the playoffs started today, which teams would be in?

These standings won’t stay this way for long — so take a picture, it’ll last longer — but here’s what they look before the Monday Night Football game between the Eagles and Washington.

The NFC:

Los Angels Rams (11-1) New Orleans Saints (10-2) Chicago Bears (8-4) Dallas Cowboys (7-5) Seattle Seahawks (7-5) Washington (6-5)

The AFC: