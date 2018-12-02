Earlier in the 2018 season, the Los Angeles Chargers scored a touchdown thanks to a down judge missing a penalty so obvious that it made him the first NFL official of the Super Bowl era to get fired midseason. Less than two months later, the Chargers benefitted from the same exact thing.

Philip Rivers connected with Travis Benjamin for a 46-yard touchdown Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but not before right tackle Sam Tevi clearly jumped early:

Worst non-called false start of all time. Result = TD Chargers #SundayNightFootball pic.twitter.com/vDZjTYCc1y — Loko Franco (@JoshLokoFranco) December 3, 2018

No false start was called on the play and the Chargers escaped with a much-needed touchdown to make the score 13-7. During halftime, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told NBC’s Michele Tafoya that the officials admitted it was a mistake and should’ve been called a penalty.

For comparison, here’s the first time the Chargers got away with an obvious false start and scored a touchdown during their Week 6 win against the Browns:

This somehow wasn’t a false start on what turned out to be a Chargers TD pic.twitter.com/C96wyxXZxR — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) October 14, 2018

The NFL didn’t say whether or not the missed call against the Browns was the only reason down judge Hugo Cruz was abruptly fired. It did seem to come out of nowhere, though.

As an alternate last year, Cruz would have finished in Tier 2, somewhere in the middle of all DJs. Hard to imagine how, over 7 weeks this year, his performance was this poor. There was certainly nothing of note in Week 3 on SNF during DET/NE. https://t.co/I9NS0gBpDo — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) October 25, 2018

So given the precedent set by that firing, it would seem like a mirror image of the horrible Week 6 call could get another official fired.

But no matter how the NFL handles the situation, it won’t make the Steelers feel any better about the Chargers getting seven points on the scoreboard — especially when LA ended up winning 33-30.