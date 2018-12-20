Saints DE Cam Jordan shared a spicy take: Ben Roethlisberger isn’t a Hall of Famer

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan apparently doesn’t care to avoid providing bulletin board material for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of a huge Week 16 game. When asked about the Steelers offense Thursday, Jordan interrupted a reporter who said Ben Roethlisberger “might be going to the Hall of Fame.”

“Is that true?” Jordan said, looking genuinely shocked by the comment. “Really? In this era?”

#Saints Cam Jordan is not buying the idea that #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is a future Hall of Famer. Apparently, he's not even one of the Top 5 QB of his era - "I’d honestly put Eli before I put Ben" #PITvsNO #HereWeGo ➡️https://t.co/eUxl5N3Nxs⬅️ pic.twitter.com/uoBdAEu4jN — Simon Chester (@SimonAChester) December 20, 2018

The full exchange after the “might be going to the Hall of Fame” comment went as follows:

Jordan: “Is that true?” Reporter: “Roethlisberger? Yeah.” Jordan: “Really? In this era? You’d put him at like a top three of this era?” Reporter: “I wouldn’t put him top three, but I think he’s gonna go to the Hall of Fame.” Jordan: “You’d put him top five of this era?” Reporter: “Roethlisberger, top five of this era? A couple Super Bowls...” Jordan: “Is that a yes or a no?” Reporter: “Yes.” Jordan: “So who would be your top five? Drew [Brees], Tom [Brady], Aaron [Rodgers].” Reporter: “Aaron, who’s got less Super Bowls than Ben Roethlisberger, but let’s keep going.” Jordan: “His numbers are impressive.” Reporter: “You said his numbers are impressive?” Jordan: “His numbers are always impressive, but let’s keep going. Peyton Manning.” Reporter: “I didn’t even count him in the era.” Jordan: “This is the era. He retired two years ago. That was most of Roethlisberger’s career. You’re saying he’s better than Philip Rivers? Right now? Career-wise? Because you’re giving him the Super Bowl nod, is that what you’re saying?” Reporter: “Yeah, he could have a more accomplished career than Philip Rivers.” Jordan: “So you’re putting him at No. 5?” Reporter: “Yeah, I’ll put him at No. 5.” Jordan: “Okay. I mean, okay. I’d honestly put Eli [Manning] before I put Ben.” Reporter: “What?” Jordan: “Two Super Bowls! If we’re going by his numbers.” Reporter: “Except Eli’s washed.” Jordan: “I hear you. Alright cool cool, so you’re putting him at No. 5.”

Hoo boy, that’s the kind of exchange you’d hear on an Angry Sportspeople Yell About Sports show on TV or radio, but it’s not something you hear often in an NFL locker room. Especially when it’s three days before a huge game with playoff implications.

Jordan is an extremely accomplished player in his own right, and was just named to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career. He, Aaron Donald, and Chandler Jones are the only three players with at least 25 sacks since the beginning of the 2017 season.

In his only career game against the Steelers back in 2014, Jordan sacked Roethlisberger in the fourth quarter of a 35-32 win for the Saints.

But he should also come to terms with the fact that of course Roethlisberger is going to the Hall of Fame. He’s sixth all-time in passing yards, seventh in touchdowns, a six-time Pro Bowler, and a two-time Super Bowl champion. Roethlisberger’s clearly a first-ballot choice.

Who cares about that, though? Let the spicy, boiling-hot takes fly!