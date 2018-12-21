The NBA season continues to fly past us, and we’re about reach Christmas Day, when the rest of the world realizes we’ve been watching basketball for three months already.

Some weird things I’d like to acknowledge that are happening:

The Kings are good and fun? The Rockets are neither LeBron James is a Laker. Still sounds strange.

Let’s B-Sides.

The Pacers got a female GM and it’s dope as hell

Earlier this week, the Pacers announced that Kelly Krauskopf, former Indiana Fever president and Pacers Gaming GM, would become the first woman ever to be an assistant general manager in the NBA. HOW DAMN COOL IS THAT.

Krauskopf is beyond the perfect candidate for a job like this. I watched her build the Indiana Fever into a WNBA champion, and as a Pacers fan, I could not be more proud of the organization.

You know what else is cool about the Pacers? They also hired Tamika Catchings in the past two years for the front office, as they continue to use their connection with the WNBA for the betterment of everyone. It’s a great connection between the Fever and Pacers and I only hope other teams catch on.

And while we are here, I’d like to acknowledge the budding friendship between Victor Oladipo and Krauskopf. Oladipo is already her PR manager.

New #Pacers PR rep introduces new Assistant General Manager Kelly Krauskropf @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/PtWSi5X3LB — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) December 17, 2018

And is this picture not damn perfect? I love the NBA.

Klay Thompson doing a postgame interview in a parka

The living legend, Klay Thompson, in his natural habitat. By just being himself ,he brings me so much joy, even if he’s not trying. That’s especially if he’s mad in a parka.

Shout out to SB Nation’s Harry Lyles Jr. for this wonderful blog on Klay being the most accidentally funny player in the NBA.

I like the Suns now and let me explain why

They give back at the holidays!

Basketball ✔️

Holiday shopping with @j_josh11 ✔️

Memories to last a lifetime ✔️



This is what it’s all about #ThisIsWhyWePlay #SeasonOfGiving pic.twitter.com/TFhZaoPrgs — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 14, 2018

They now have B-Sides legend Kelly Oubre, who is already blowing kisses at opposing fanbases

And they have no idea how to celebrate because I assume they don’t do it often.

I like these guys!

Andre Igoudala not giving Jordan Bell a high-five like we’re third graders again

NBA players having fun is my favorite thing. That’s what this entire column is about, right? Here it is in it’s purest form.

Candace Parker’s Christmas Sweater

Yes, other people are in this photo, and yes, one of them is maybe matching Parker exactly, but do you think I care about that? I do not.

Luka Doncic’s shoe and troll game

Look, I don’t know the first thing about Dragon Ball Z, but if these two keep this up, I’m about to learn all about it.

WE NEED MORE ANIME BEEF IN THE SHOES.

This Home Alone remake commercial

This is NBA content because Kevin Durant makes an appearance. To be honest, I would have put it in here anyway because somehow 28 years later this commercial feels good and pure and exactly what we needed.

#heygoogle Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult? Me neither. But just in case you’re curious you should totally watch this #ad pic.twitter.com/uO9qMPrUT3 — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 19, 2018

My favorite James Harden photo of the week

See ya next week, friends. Tweet me your B-Sides, and I’ll include them in the next round.