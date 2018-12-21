So, LeBron James was asked what it would be like if the Lakers traded for Anthony Davis. There’s really only one answer to that question, right? James gave it to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

”That would be amazing. That would be amazing, like, duh. That would be incredible.”

“Like, duh” is exactly right. What else is he supposed to say?

Giannis Antetokounmpo took it a step further. After his Bucks beat the Pelicans, he reportedly shook Davis’ hands with a smile, and said, then repeated: “Come to the Bucks, man.”

Neither Antetokounmpo nor James were issued tampering fines or warnings, and small-market NBA general managers are livid. Actually, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski used the words “privately expressed outrage” to describe how those GMs feel about the NBA’s lackadaisical approach to opposing players trying to poach their stars.

Via Wojnarowski:

Several GMs told ESPN that they reached out to New Orleans Pelicans GM Dell Demps to express dismay over what they perceive as the NBA’s tacit endorsement of James’ comments to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin calling the possibility of Davis’ arrival as “amazing” and “incredible.” “It’s New Orleans’ problem today, and a problem with a different player tomorrow for the rest of us,” one Eastern Conference GM told ESPN. “It’s open season on small markets and our players.”

I understand where these GMs are coming from. Hell, I’d be pissed, too, if other top players tried to rip the only semblance of relevance from my franchise’s arms. This, though, comes with the territory of having something other people want.

It’s not like this doesn’t happen behind the scenes, anyway. The Golden State Warriors didn’t publicly pry Kevin Durant away from the Oklahoma City Thunder. They texted him, spoke to him away from the cameras, and built a culture that drew his attention. No one from the Celtics ever said they wanted Gordon Hayward there. Dwyane Wade didn’t publicly recruit LeBron James to South Beach.

Even if players aren’t saying it out loud, they have other methods of sending a signal. Davis knows he’s wanted elsewhere. There’s nothing the Pelicans, or any small-market team with a big-market talent, can do about that.

But even if they did publicly recruit those guys — so what? The risk of a couple hundred-thousand dollars in a tampering fine is far, far outweighed by the chance at landing a generational talent who can bring championships to your city. You have a chance at landing Anthony Davis and you’re not gonna let him know you want him in your town?

Couldn’t be me. Especially given his circumstances.

Anthony Davis is one of the best basketball players to ever walk planet Earth. He’s death by a thousand paper cuts: he can get you on the outside, in the paint, in the mid-range, in pick-and-roll, at the free throw line, on defense. There’s a reason he’s in line for a five-year contract extension worth $241 million. It’s because he’s really, really, really .... really good at basketball.

Davis, though, becomes a free agent in 2020, and the Pelicans are not very good. They’re a lottery team without him, and they’re currently out of the playoffs this year with the talent they did put around him. New Orleans can offer him almost a quarter-billion dollars to stay in town for the rest of best days. Or, he can leave and sign for about $90 million less elsewhere.

That would mean the Pelicans watch their best player walk out the door with nothing in return. That, good people, is unacceptable condition.

Here’s the other thing: Everyone knows this!

It’s not like Davis’ free agency is a well-kept secret. If winning matters to Davis, he knows his odds of winning a championship are slim to none in New Orleans. (Note: I have nothing against the city of New Orleans. Your food is impeccable. You can walk around Bourbon St. with open D’usse. The vibes are good. I’m just keeping it a buck.)

Every single team — and especially every single GM and owner — would genuflect in Davis’ presence if it meant having a chance at landing him, but not every team is worthy of his attention. Some do this in public. Others do it in private. All bow before The Brow. He is the most powerful man in the NBA, and he probably doesn’t even realize it.

Example A of that power: A team will not surrender meaningful assets and young players for him unless he gives them an assurance he’ll sign long-term. If he ‘publicly’ says he wants to go to a specific team, the Pelicans must deal him there, or take a lesser trade package from another team.

Example B of that power? These GMs that are seething with anger over this purported tampering. Because unless the Pelicans dramatically upgrade their roster — and fast — there’s a good chance Davis is out that door.

Whether players talk to him in public or in private, Anthony Davis is being recruited. And there’s not a thing these general managers can do about it.