The best Christmas cleats from NFL’s Week 16 action

NFL players are feeling the festive spirit and showing it with Christmas-themed cleats to for the holiday season. From (many) Grinch-related cleats to cleats with Santa Claus, here’s a collection of the best seasonally themed cleats players were wearing this week.

Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence wore cleats that had himself sacking a Washington quarterback with the Grinch on the toe.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara gave his cleats the Santa Claus treatment.

Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley suited his cleats up with fur from the Grinch.

Patriots receiver Cordarrelle Patterson sported cleats with snowflakes and Christmas trees.

Arizaon Cardinals safety Tre Boston wore Peanuts-themed cleats with Charlie Brown and Snoopy’s dressed up doghouse.

Jarvis Landry and Duke Johnson of the Browns also had Grinch related shoes.

Stefon Diggs paid homage to the Christmas classic Home Alone: