The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention, but you wouldn’t know it simply from this Matt Bosher hit on a kickoff.

Panthers returner Kenjon Barner got to the 35-yard line before he was met by Bosher, who laid down the hammer on the poor guy.

Bosher hit him so hard that Barner literally became parallel with the ground. This is bullying on a football field in its finest form:

Bosher has a size advantage on Barner. The punter stands at 6-feet tall, and 208 pounds. Barner, on the other hand, is 5’9, and 195.

Barner should theoretically still win this battle, but Bosher was waiting on him, and won the fight even though Barner had the momentum on his side.

Also, knowing Bosher’s history, this one isn’t particularly surprising.

He’s shown he’s not afraid to get down and dirty, as evidenced by the Falcons’ game against the Jets in 2013.

After chasing down a returner, he gave the enthusiastic and triumphant unbuttoning of his chinstrap, because that’s what badasses do:

Later in that same game, he brought down another player with a flying horse collar tackle, and ran into a Jets staffer on the sideline before talking smack with Rex Ryan:

So yeah, his hit on Barner was hardly surprising.

I’m not saying Bosher’s Week 16 hit against Barner is the best hit of the year in the NFL....

But it is.