NCAA basketball rankings: Duke takes over as the new No. 1 in the AP Poll

There’s a new No. 1 in college basketball as the Duke Blue Devils took over the top spot for the second time this season after then-No. 1 Kansas fell to Arizona State in an exciting game in Tempe. Duke, despite Zion Williamson fouling out and RJ Barrett struggling from the field for most of the game, came from behind to defeat Texas Tech in a high-powered affair at Madison Square Garden. This is Duke’s second stint in the top position as they held No. 1 for weeks two and three before losing to Gonzaga.

Michigan moved up to No. 2, followed by Tennessee at No. 3, Virginia at No. 4, and Kansas at No. 5. All of the five top teams received at least four first place votes this week in the rankings. Nevada, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Florida State, and Virginia Tech round out the top-10.

There are just five undefeated teams left this season: No. 2 Michigan, No. 4 Virginia, No. 6 Nevada, No. 22 Houston, and unranked St. John’s.

Buffalo fell to No. 21 after losing their first game of the season to Marquette and Markus Howard’s 45-point explosion.

Furman, which lost its first game of the season in a road game at LSU, fell out of the rankings. Nebraska also fell out of the poll, and that duo made room for NC State and Oklahoma at No. 20 and No. 25, respectively. The Wolfpack have had a hot start to the season at 11-1, but finally got the statement win they were looking for with an upset over then-No. 7 Auburn in Raleigh. The Tigers fell to No. 12 with the loss.

The ACC and Big Ten tie with six ranked teams each this week, but the ACC has four of the six teams coming in the top ten. Arizona State (Pac-12) and Marquette (Big East) are the sole representatives of their respective conferences.

