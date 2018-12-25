Andre Roberson might not be able to help the Thunder thanks to a knee injury he suffered last season, but that doesn’t mean he’s not still part of the team. This team’s relationship with the OKC fan base is incredible. Roberson’s actions with a fan and her family show exactly why.

Roberson took a family on a shopping spree at Target, and he caught wind that this grandmother was trying to adopt her grandchildren. The process cost $7,500 dollars. He donated that amount to her for Christmas.

This grandma couldn't afford the $7,500 fee to legally adopt her grandkids, so Andre Roberson took care of it ❤️



These are the kinds of moments we love on Christmas. Roberson makes about $10 million per year as a member of the Thunder, so $7,500 probably doesn’t mean much to him. But that amount meant the world to this grandmother, who can know pay the legal fees do officially adopt her grandkids.

This is the NBA, where amazing happens.