 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Andre Roberson paying for this grandmother to adopt her grandkids is Christmas personified

Roberson donated $7,500 for one grandmother’s legal fees.

By Kristian Winfield

Andre Roberson might not be able to help the Thunder thanks to a knee injury he suffered last season, but that doesn’t mean he’s not still part of the team. This team’s relationship with the OKC fan base is incredible. Roberson’s actions with a fan and her family show exactly why.

Roberson took a family on a shopping spree at Target, and he caught wind that this grandmother was trying to adopt her grandchildren. The process cost $7,500 dollars. He donated that amount to her for Christmas.

These are the kinds of moments we love on Christmas. Roberson makes about $10 million per year as a member of the Thunder, so $7,500 probably doesn’t mean much to him. But that amount meant the world to this grandmother, who can know pay the legal fees do officially adopt her grandkids.

This is the NBA, where amazing happens.

This Article has a component height of 5. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...