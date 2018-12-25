The best and worst Christmas Day NBA sneakers

Christmas Day NBA games are fun for the matchups the league office creates, but it’s also a time to celebrate players and their fire sneaker collections. Some players will work with brands to create custom-made player edition (PE) kicks for the holiday season. Others pull out the most fire pair of kicks already in their closet.

Either way, Dec. 25 is a day where some of the most jaw-dropping pairs of sneakers hit the basketball spotlight. And we’ve been rounding up the best kicks we’ve seen today.

We’ve also categorized the Christmas Kicks by super fire, kind of fire, and not-so fire, but it’s Christmas so we’ll allow it.

Merry Kicksmas!

Super Fire

These sneakers look animated, but they’re very real life.

Keep it simple, stupid.

We all know @KDTrey5 IS NOT NICE, so @NikeBasketball hooked him up with "Scrooge McDuck" KD 11 PEs for today's Christmas game against the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/Nd8aTz0XUv — SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) December 25, 2018

These just look like royalty.

#SoleWatch: The names of @jharden13’s family members adorn the straps of his “Christmas” Adidas Harden Vol. 3s by @andr3wtl.

: Bill Baptist pic.twitter.com/y6hkIFWxVt — SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) December 25, 2018

Kyrie Irving

Purple on the bottom looks nice.

Who doesn’t like gingerbread men?!

Marcus Morris

These are in honor of his son, Marcus’s, first Christmas.

We’ll allow it

Joel Embiid

Trust. The. Process.

#SoleWatch: @Yg_Trece debuts the blue @playstation x Nike PG 2.5. Launching Dec. 27 on SNKRS and at House of Hoops.

: Jeff Haynes pic.twitter.com/VNViBd8EUG — SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) December 25, 2018

These aren’t Christmas kicks, but PG wore ‘em anyway.

These look like Fruity Pebbles.

Damian Lillard is breaking out these Adidas Dame 5s today for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/A6IBi9IrCr — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 25, 2018

Also not Christmas-inspired sneakers, but they’re pretty decent for ball kicks.

Uhhh.

These are wild.