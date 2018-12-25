The best and worst Christmas Day NBA sneakers

Christmas Day NBA games are fun for the matchups the league office creates, but it’s also a time to celebrate players and their fire sneaker collections. Some players will work with brands to create custom-made player edition (PE) kicks for the holiday season. Others pull out the most fire pair of kicks already in their closet.
Either way, Dec. 25 is a day where some of the most jaw-dropping pairs of sneakers hit the basketball spotlight. And we’ve been rounding up the best kicks we’ve seen today.
We’ve also categorized the Christmas Kicks by super fire, kind of fire, and not-so fire, but it’s Christmas so we’ll allow it.
Merry Kicksmas!
Super Fire
P.J. Tucker
#SoleWatch: P.J. Tucker wearing the “Stewie Griffin” Nike LeBron 6.— SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) December 25, 2018
: Bill Baptist pic.twitter.com/NATGmTIqP0
These sneakers look animated, but they’re very real life.
Clint Capela
#SoleWatch: @CapelaClint’s Nike Kobe A.D. “Christmas” PE— SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) December 25, 2018
: Bill Baptist pic.twitter.com/QUMCe8fEYA
Keep it simple, stupid.
Kevin Durant
We all know @KDTrey5 IS NOT NICE, so @NikeBasketball hooked him up with "Scrooge McDuck" KD 11 PEs for today's Christmas game against the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/Nd8aTz0XUv— SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) December 25, 2018
These just look like royalty.
James Harden
.@jharden13 lacing up his custom Christmas Adidas Harden Vol. 3s by @andr3wtl.— SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) December 25, 2018
: @nbakicks pic.twitter.com/jjktHi9ITm
#SoleWatch: The names of @jharden13’s family members adorn the straps of his “Christmas” Adidas Harden Vol. 3s by @andr3wtl.— SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) December 25, 2018
: Bill Baptist pic.twitter.com/y6hkIFWxVt
Kyrie Irving
An #NBAXmas gift: @KyrieIrving x @cncpts roll out these special edition Nike Kyrie 5 “Ikhet” ️ #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/Yzi57EeWrU— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 25, 2018
Purple on the bottom looks nice.
Thon Maker
Who doesn’t like gingerbread men?!
Marcus Morris
.@MookMorris2 celebrating baby’s first #NBAXMAS ☃️ pic.twitter.com/0ydt20HOrU— Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 25, 2018
These are in honor of his son, Marcus’s, first Christmas.
Allonzo Trier
#SoleWatch: @ISO_ZO gets Christmas Day started in the “King’s Cloak” Kith x Nike LeBron 15.— SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) December 25, 2018
: @nbakicks pic.twitter.com/Ykl9RVO6NC
We’ll allow it
Joel Embiid
#NBAXmas kicks for @JoelEmbiid #NBAKicks x #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/B6VUxap35J— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 25, 2018
Trust. The. Process.
Paul George
#SoleWatch: @Yg_Trece debuts the blue @playstation x Nike PG 2.5. Launching Dec. 27 on SNKRS and at House of Hoops.— SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) December 25, 2018
: Jeff Haynes pic.twitter.com/VNViBd8EUG
These aren’t Christmas kicks, but PG wore ‘em anyway.
Brook Lopez
These look like Fruity Pebbles.
Damian Lillard
Damian Lillard is breaking out these Adidas Dame 5s today for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/A6IBi9IrCr— Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 25, 2018
Also not Christmas-inspired sneakers, but they’re pretty decent for ball kicks.
Emmanuel Mudiay
Uhhh.
Russell Westbrook
#SoleWatch: Festive Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 Low PEs for @russwest44.— SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) December 25, 2018
: Bill Baptist pic.twitter.com/kKjNEuoHM0
These are wild.
Loading comments...