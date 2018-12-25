 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The best and worst Christmas Day NBA sneakers

All the NBA sneakers in one place.

By Kristian Winfield Updated
Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Christmas Day NBA games are fun for the matchups the league office creates, but it’s also a time to celebrate players and their fire sneaker collections. Some players will work with brands to create custom-made player edition (PE) kicks for the holiday season. Others pull out the most fire pair of kicks already in their closet.

Either way, Dec. 25 is a day where some of the most jaw-dropping pairs of sneakers hit the basketball spotlight. And we’ve been rounding up the best kicks we’ve seen today.

We’ve also categorized the Christmas Kicks by super fire, kind of fire, and not-so fire, but it’s Christmas so we’ll allow it.

Merry Kicksmas!

Super Fire

P.J. Tucker

These sneakers look animated, but they’re very real life.

Clint Capela

Keep it simple, stupid.

Kevin Durant

These just look like royalty.

James Harden

Kyrie Irving

Purple on the bottom looks nice.

Thon Maker

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Who doesn’t like gingerbread men?!

Marcus Morris

These are in honor of his son, Marcus’s, first Christmas.

Allonzo Trier

We’ll allow it

Joel Embiid

Trust. The. Process.

Paul George

These aren’t Christmas kicks, but PG wore ‘em anyway.

Brook Lopez

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

These look like Fruity Pebbles.

Damian Lillard

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Also not Christmas-inspired sneakers, but they’re pretty decent for ball kicks.

Emmanuel Mudiay

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Uhhh.

Russell Westbrook

These are wild.

