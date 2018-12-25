 clock menu more-arrow no yes

LeBron James leaves Warriors-Lakers Christmas Day game with groin injury

He said he “felt a pop.”

By Matt Ellentuck
LeBron James left midway through the third quarter of the Lakers-Warriors Christmas Day game with a groin injury and never returned. The injury came as he went to post up on Draymond Green, but lost his balance.

James said he “felt a pop.”

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, “James’ timeline for recovery is considered day to day at this point. However, he will receive a MRI which will give a clearer picture of the extent of the injury.”

The Lakers went on to win without him, 127-101, but how they’ll survive in the future is unclear.

James hasn’t missed a game since April 12, 2017.

