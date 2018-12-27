Klay Thompson is tired of talking about his shooting slump. He’ll shoot his way out of it

Klay Thompson is really tired of hearing questions about what you perceive to be a shooting slump. One of the self-proclaimed best shooters ever, is definitely slumping, though, and he had his grumpiest interview session with the media possibly ever on Thursday.

Klay Thompson: “What is somebody going to tell me about my jump shot that I can’t fix? Unless it’s Reggie Miller or Ray Allen, I don’t know who I’m supposed to listen to. Larry Bird? Steve Kerr. I’ll listen to Steve. Steve shot 45 percent.” pic.twitter.com/GCfSmymz96 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 27, 2018

“What is somebody going to tell me about my jump shot that I can’t fix at this point? Unless it’s Reggie Miller or Ray Allen. I don’t know who I’m supposed to listen to. Larry Bird? Steve Kerr? I’ll listen to Steve. Steve shot 45 percent. But other than that it’s like, I’ve done this job for a long enough time. I know what I need to do.

Asked if he needed to do anything, Thompson responded: “Not really. Just have fun, play the game, play loose, let it fly, don’t be hesitant.”

After seven straight seasons shooting 40 percent or better from three, he’s only making 34 percent of his looks now. It happens. Slumps are part of life. Reggie Miller agreed, responding to a video of Thompson’s interview on Twitter. His message? Shooters shoot.

https://t.co/aCA9x2WR5N SHOOTERS SHOOT!! Even I wouldn’t say anything to this man, he’s one of the best shooters to ever live, ZERO concern from my end!! “Mama called him Klay”, do you Brotha!! SHOOTERS SHOOT .. — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) December 27, 2018

Steve Kerr also said nothing’s wrong with Thompson’s shot. He said he’s never seen a more technically sound jump shot than the Warriors’ All-Star.

Steve Kerr said he sees nothing mechanically wrong with Klay Thompson’s shot: “I’ve never seen a more technically sound shot than Klay Thompson’s. It’s spectacular.” Compared it to Iron Byron, if you know golf. pic.twitter.com/xrqWjhrswg — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 28, 2018

The Warriors have been through a lot this season. There’s been internal strife between their Finals MVP and their Defensive Player of the Year. Stephen Curry missed a chunk of time at the beginning of the season. So did Draymond Green. This hasn’t been the Golden State team we’re accustomed to seeing.

Thompson’s a lights-out shooter. He shot 44 percent from downtown last season. This too shall pass. He’s right. There’s not much anyone can tell him. Thompson will figure this one out. And if you ask him, it doesn’t matter if they’re not falling now, so long as they drop when it matters.

“I’d rather have (shots) fall in playoff time than December,” he told The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “Just because I’ve had a few bad games in a row, I’m not going to worry about not shooting the ball well. I’m one of the best shooters to ever play, so I don’t care what people say.”