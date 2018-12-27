 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Klay Thompson is tired of talking about his shooting slump. He’ll shoot his way out of it

This, too, shall pass.

By Matt Ellentuck

Klay Thompson is really tired of hearing questions about what you perceive to be a shooting slump. One of the self-proclaimed best shooters ever, is definitely slumping, though, and he had his grumpiest interview session with the media possibly ever on Thursday.

“What is somebody going to tell me about my jump shot that I can’t fix at this point? Unless it’s Reggie Miller or Ray Allen. I don’t know who I’m supposed to listen to. Larry Bird? Steve Kerr? I’ll listen to Steve. Steve shot 45 percent. But other than that it’s like, I’ve done this job for a long enough time. I know what I need to do.

Asked if he needed to do anything, Thompson responded: “Not really. Just have fun, play the game, play loose, let it fly, don’t be hesitant.”

After seven straight seasons shooting 40 percent or better from three, he’s only making 34 percent of his looks now. It happens. Slumps are part of life. Reggie Miller agreed, responding to a video of Thompson’s interview on Twitter. His message? Shooters shoot.

Steve Kerr also said nothing’s wrong with Thompson’s shot. He said he’s never seen a more technically sound jump shot than the Warriors’ All-Star.

The Warriors have been through a lot this season. There’s been internal strife between their Finals MVP and their Defensive Player of the Year. Stephen Curry missed a chunk of time at the beginning of the season. So did Draymond Green. This hasn’t been the Golden State team we’re accustomed to seeing.

Thompson’s a lights-out shooter. He shot 44 percent from downtown last season. This too shall pass. He’s right. There’s not much anyone can tell him. Thompson will figure this one out. And if you ask him, it doesn’t matter if they’re not falling now, so long as they drop when it matters.

“I’d rather have (shots) fall in playoff time than December,” he told The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “Just because I’ve had a few bad games in a row, I’m not going to worry about not shooting the ball well. I’m one of the best shooters to ever play, so I don’t care what people say.”

