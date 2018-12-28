 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bogdan Bogdanovic drills a game-winner over the Lakers

By Kristian Winfield
The Kings and Lakers traded double-digit leads when they squared off on Thursday night, and Los Angeles held its biggest lead of 15 points midway through the fourth quarter. But Sacramento raged back, cutting the lead to single digits, then just a two-point gap on the game’s final possession.

That’s when Bogdan Bogdanovic came up huge with time expiring.

Bogdanovic got the isolation at the top of the key on Tyson Chandler, where he created space with a step-back dribble to get a clean look. If he didn’t know it was good when it left his hands, he knew shortly after.

Bogdanovic was named to the NBA All-Rookie Team last season and won the NBA’s Rising Stars 2018 MVP Award, too. He’s averaging 15 points per game in a breakout season with Sacramento this year.

The Kings have been one of the most interesting teams of this season. Few expected them to be in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, but here they are at 19-16. They play very fast, very often, and they use that unrelenting speed to their advantage.

