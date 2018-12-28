LeBron James isn’t playing for the Lakers right now. Instead, he’s recovering from a strained left groin. James, though, still showed up to support his teammates before their Friday night matchup against their hometown rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers. And when he walked into Staples Center, he had something in his hand.

It was a cup, with some dark liqu(id) in it.

No one but The King knows what’s inside his cup. I’ve seen clear cups with that shade of liquid in them before. It looks like Henny. Maybe D’usse. But cognac on a game night might not be James’ speed.

ESPN says James’ cup had wine in it. That’s a great guess. LeBron is the biggest wine connoisseur in the NBA. He once had a $4,000 wine night, and we had a sommelier rank his choices.

Somehow, someway, LeBron James won the Lakers vs. Clippers matchup before tip-off, and he wasn’t even active for the actual game. They call him The King for a reason.

Do you think it’s wine? Or is James on the bench sipping on some Henny?