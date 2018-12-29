Clemson made easy work of Notre Dame in Saturday’s Cotton Bowl, 30-3. The Irish were never really in the football game, and Clemson proved why they have been considered in another tier of talent with Alabama the past few seasons.

Georgia, who was the fifth team in the final College Football Playoff rankings, narrowly missed out on a Playoff berth after an overtime SEC Championship loss to Alabama. It was a loss where you could easily argue them as one of the four best teams in football.

They campaigned hard for a spot as one of the final four after the loss (Nick Saban even supported UGA!), but Oklahoma ultimately got the fourth spot over the Bulldogs.

So after Clemson cruised past Notre Dame, current UGA players tweeted their various We Belonged In The Playoff messages.

The Bulldogs certainly looked like one of the best teams in the nation despite blowing a lead in the SEC title. They expressed as much on Twitter:

They say the “4 best teams” huh ? — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) December 29, 2018

“The best 4 should get in” #exposed — ⁶Monty Rice (@RiceMonty) December 29, 2018

4 best college teams play tonight ‍♂️ — Cinco (@TerryGodwin_4) December 29, 2018

The tweets continued as Alabama opened up with 21 points in the first quarter against Oklahoma.

Elijah Holyfield saved his words, and decided that many laughing emojis would suffice:

— Elijah Holyfield (@EH_taught_me) December 30, 2018

While D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien added a bit more to their messages:

Playoffs — Brian Herrien (@brianherrienn) December 30, 2018

@CFBPlayoff this is a joke — Brian Herrien (@brianherrienn) December 30, 2018

so these the 4 best teams yall picked huh? — SWIFT7️⃣ (@DAndreSwift) December 30, 2018

Wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman found the whole day “interesting”:

Well today was "interesting" to say the least... — Jeremiah Holloman (@Obey_Classics) December 30, 2018

Former players also chimed in to defend their alma mater.

Various GIFs, images, or slander was in play here.

Notre Dame is a top 4 team?!? pic.twitter.com/yeUz3q00IO — Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) December 30, 2018

Peep this schedule pic.twitter.com/zp6Zf8UShs — Jordan Jenkins (@jordanOLB) December 29, 2018

Clemson basically had a first round bye ‍♂️ — Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) December 30, 2018

Norte Dame shouldn’t be allowed back in the playoffs. — Mohamed Massaquoi (@IronMassaquoi) December 30, 2018

Ya Norte Dame and Oklahoma were good selections.... #GoDawgs — Tyler Catalina (@Tycat72) December 30, 2018

This y’all #4 team in the Nation??? — Tavarres King (@Tkunodos) December 30, 2018

You get the idea.

Everybody who has ever gone to Georgia is laughing at Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

Regardless of how anybody feels, Notre Dame and Oklahoma deserved to be there.

Don’t get it twisted, Georgia was one of the four best teams. We didn’t need either Notre Dame or Oklahoma losses on Saturday to prove that.

But the Playoff is about the most “deserving” teams more so than the four “best.”

Our good friend Bill Connelly explained it in detail here, but here’s a shorter breakdown on why the Bulldogs were also undeserving of one of the four spots:

1. The Sooners only lost once. 2. The CFP committee simply won’t put in a two-loss conference non-champion. 3. Balance doesn’t actually matter. 4. Georgia had its chance.

Georgia players, football alums, and fans have a right to feel salty that Notre Dame and (so far) Oklahoma both came out and dropped a dud in their respective games. There’s a good argument to be made, at the very least, that UGA would have put up a better fight than both teams have.

However, we also wouldn’t be having this conversation had UGA not blown a 28-14 second half lead in the SEC Championship.

Either way, we’ll probably be hearing about this most of the offseason, as conversation around Playoff expansion swirls.