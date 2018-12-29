Lol, Bama national title odds came out at halftime of the semifinal

We’re probably getting Alabama vs. Clemson Round 4 in 2018’s College Football Playoff National Championship. The odds for that game came out before the second half of Alabama’s game had even started.

The opening point spreads have Alabama favored.

That’s not super surprising! Alabama has seemed to be the best team in college football for most of the season, with Clemson really the only close second (although Georgia fans may argue with you on that one).

These odds came out at HALFTIME of the Orange Bowl. That’s even earlier than we’ve seen before during Bama’s reign.

The Westgate has Alabama as a 6.5-point favorite:

Whereas BetOnline has a little more confidence in Bama as 9-point favorites:

National Championship Line via @DaveMasonBOL:



Alabama -9 vs. Clemson — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 30, 2018

Before adjustments, S&P+ has it closer than those two spreads.

Those rankings have yet to be updated post-Playoff bowl games, but Alabama would be a two-point favorite on a neutral field with the Crimson Tide’s rating a 29.7, and Clemson’s a 27.9.

Clemson dominated Notre Dame, and Alabama looked much better than Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl through the first three quarters. We’re most likely getting the two best teams once again in the national title, and it should be fun.

But it’s awfully funny the odds came out with a whole 30 minutes of football left to play.

However, it’s also fitting for a Nick Saban Alabama team. (And there’s no real harm either way, because if Oklahoma were to come back to beat the Tide, any bets placed on these odds would just be canceled.)