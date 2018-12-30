When is Super Bowl 2019?

The Philadelphia Eagles overcame the loss of their starting quarterback to make a stunning run to their first Super Bowl title last winter. Can another franchise replicate that run to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2019?

Super Bowl LIII will take place Feb. 3 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. While it will be the first time the Falcons’ new venue has hosted the big game, it’s far from the first time the denizens of Georgia’s capital have hosted America’s favorite championship game. This year’s Super Bowl marks the third time the contest has been held in Atlanta — the other two coming in 1994 and 2000.

That 2000 Super Bowl may be one of the most memorable NFL championship games in league history. Kevin Dyson’s potential game-tying touchdown catch was stopped just a half-yard short as Mike Jones (who?) made a title-clinching tackle to deliver the Rams their first (and only) Super Bowl victory.

With the (now Los Angeles) Rams a frontrunner in a competitive NFC, Atlanta could be the backdrop of another blue and gold triumph. Here’s how you can watch, no matter who winds up in the NFL’s season finale.

How to watch Super Bowl 53