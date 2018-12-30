The Philadelphia Eagles are in the playoffs after Nick Foles led the team to three consecutive wins to close out the season. Wins against the Rams and Texans got the Eagles back in the hunt, and then Philadelphia finished the regular season with a 24-0 domination of Washington to get to 9-7.

That record was good enough for a wild card berth thanks to the Bears beating the Vikings to drop Minnesota to 8-7-1.

Foles was injured late in the game and exited for the locker room, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the team believes it’s just bruised ribs for the quarterback. He’s expected to be fine for the team’s wild card matchup, so that left no reason for the Eagles not to celebrate their miraculous finish to 2018.

This is what it’s currently like outside the #Eagles locker room. pic.twitter.com/Rs1howM0LJ — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) December 31, 2018

Doug Peterson locker room post game message to Eagles @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/EuF3u4cM9h — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) December 31, 2018

One of the few videos from inside the locker room came via Brandon Graham’s Instagram which showed a NSFW speech from Malcolm Jenkins:

Eagles fans got to collectively enjoy watching the Vikings blow their opportunity at a spot in the playoffs:

The Eagles will travel to Chicago to play the Bears in the NFC Wild Card round and it’ll be a tough road to the Super Bowl through a stacked NFC field. But Foles has pulled off magic before, and he’s once again given the Eagles reason to be hopeful that a Super Bowl is in their near future.