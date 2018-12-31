Luka Doncic’s teammates were way too chill after he shattered Paul George’s ankles

Luka Doncic added to his Rookie of the Year campaign when he sent Paul George’s hands to the ground with a half-spin move — or ‘Smitty’, after the former Hawks and Heat guard — in the Mavericks’ two-point win over the Thunder on Sunday.

Here’s the thing: His teammates didn’t seem too ecstatic about the move.

Luka Doncic tried to rip Paul George’s ankles off. pic.twitter.com/rgxSsdoRyT — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 31, 2018

Let’s compare to some other big plays we’ve seen recently. Look at the Rockets’ bench after James Harden broke down Wesley Johnson last season:

Look at the Lakers bench after Lonzo Ball made this wild play against the Clippers:

What on Earth Lonzo pic.twitter.com/cx6nWfAY5q — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 29, 2018

Look at Brooklyn’s bench after Jarrett Allen blocks Blake Griffin and Giannis Antetokounmpo:

First Blake. Then LeBron. Now Giannis.



Jarrett Allen isn't scared. pic.twitter.com/apaNWMSWmx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 30, 2018

Even look at Lonzo Ball’s reaction — ON THE COURT — after rookie Svi Mykhailiuk broke a defender’s ankles against the Warriors.

Svi with the ankle breaker pic.twitter.com/4g2WyIP3kd — Jayhawks In The NBA (@NBA_Jayhawks) December 26, 2018

Now look, again, at Dallas’ bench after Luka Doncic had Paul George playing Twister on Sunday.

Dwight Powell is the only player who stands up after Doncic’s layup. Maxi Kleiber is already standing. Dirk Nowitzki and Jalen Brunson clap from their seats. Dennis Smith Jr., Devin Harris, and Wesley Matthews don’t budge at all.

It’s not what we’re used to seeing from benches after a huge play like that. Look at this snapshot:

Maybe it’s because they’re old(er)?

Doncic might be 19, but Dallas still has the third-oldest roster in the NBA, with an average age of 28.2. The only older teams are Miami and Charlotte.

But age shouldn’t really be a factor, and once a home crowd starts OHH-ing like Mavs fans did after Doncic’s move, all eyes should be on the guy with the ball.

Maybe they were hungry?

I probably wouldn’t get up for an ankle breaker if I had a spicy Chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-a on my mind, either. (Sidebar: I absolutely have Chick-fil-a on my mind right now, send help.)

Are they being haters?

Impossible.

A better explanation: the Mavericks are just boring. There’s nothing wrong with being boring if you’re winning games in the end.