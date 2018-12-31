A small college program, the New York Jets of New Jersey, was reportedly interested in Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, but will have to move along to a more realistic and attainable target than the main man in Ames.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell declined the Jets request to be interviewed for their HC job, per source — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) December 31, 2018

The Jets, who recently fired former Temple defensive back and Grambling State defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, must find a coach willing to compete at a beleaguered program shy on winning history and facilities funding. The Jets don’t even have their own campus stadium, forced to share a building with the New York Giants of New Jersey, and haven’t played for a national championship since 1968.

Thus, recruiting is difficult.

In 2018, the Jets lumbered to 4-12 and missed bowl season for the eighth year in a row. Controversially, non-power programs face a difficult path to the College Football Playoff even when they’re undefeated. So you can imagine how hard it is for the Jets.

Iowa State, meanwhile, took down a ranked West Virginia and nearly did the same to Washington State in a thrilling Alamo Bowl.

The Jets have never even been to the Alamo Bowl.

Campbell, 39, has also drawn interest from teams more prominent than the Jets, including some actually in the National Football League.