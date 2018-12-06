Derrick Henry hasn’t had the greatest season for the Tennessee Titans, but he went full juggernaut mode on Thursday for a 99-yard touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was just the second 99-yard touchdown run in NFL history, and Henry dished out stiff arms to A.J. Bouye, Leon Jacobs, and Myles Jack along the way. Here were our nine favorite parts:

1. This stiff arm on Bouye

The first victim was Bouye, a 191-pound cornerback who didn’t have much of a shot at bringing down the 247-running back.

A closer look shows he may have got a little facemask, but not enough to draw a flag:

Either way, that may be the most brutal stiff arm we’ve seen since Steelers tight end Vance McDonald ended the season of the Bucs’ Chris Conte.

2. Then this stiff arm on Jacobs

Next up was Jacobs, who wrestled with Henry for about 20 yards before he was tossed aside like a child.

3. And this stiff arm on Jack

You didn’t think Henry was going to let someone bring him down after all that did you?

4. It tied Tony Dorsett for the longest touchdown run ever

It doesn’t get any longer than 99 yards, and the only other person to ever do it was Cowboys legend Tony Dorsett. That play happened in January 1983, and Dorsett managed to pull it off, despite Dallas having on 10 players on offense.

Like Henry, Dorsett had to go through some defenders to get to the end zone, but his stiff arms weren’t quite as vicious.

Either way, Dorsett approved:

5. It was BeastQuake-esque

There was a lot of talk about the Dorsett run, but probably the most comparable play was when Marshawn Lynch bulldozed the Saints defense in the playoffs in his infamous BeastQuake touchdown:

6. It came right after a goal-line stand

The Titans started strong with a touchdown on their opening drive, but the Jaguars appeared to be turning the tide. Jacksonville got a safety on a disastrous punt return for the Titans, and then drove the field to the door step of a touchdown. But the Titans defense held strong and kept Leonard Fournette out of the end zone.

It looked like the perfect situation for the Jaguars to become the first team since 1950 to have four points on the scoreboard. Instead, Henry shifted the tide.

7. The Heisman pose!

Speaking of the tide, Henry threw it back to his days with the Crimson Tide with a Heisman pose:

Henry was the Heisman Trophy winner in 2015, and the celebration is pretty timely with the 2018 Heisman Trophy to be awarded this weekend.

8. Henry needed it bad

The Titans were much more effective running the ball when they had a one-two punch with Henry and DeMarco Murray. The Dion Lewis-Henry duo hasn’t been nearly as productive.

Entering Thursday, Henry was averaging 3.7 yards per carry and his longest rush of the year was just 16 yards. Adding a 99-yard touchdown to the mix is a good way to get things back on track.

After that, Henry couldn’t be stopped. He ran all over the Jaguars for 238 yards and four touchdowns. He set the Titans’ franchise record for rushing yards in a game. He did all that on just 17 carries. That’s the fewest number of carries for a player with more than 200 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in a game in the Super Bowl era.

9. The Titans needed it bad

The Titans’ 30-9 win officially eliminated the Jaguars from the playoffs, but the Titans are still in the thick of the Wild Card race. The Titans entered the night 6-6, just a game behind the 7-5 Ravens for the second Wild Card berth. They’re now a half-game back.

Henry’s record night was a crucial part of Tennessee keeping playoff hopes alive.